 

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Appearance Schedule for Jan. 23-27

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
January 20, 2017

Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for January 23 – January 27, 2017:

Monday, January 23
1:00 pm Champlain College Eagles Landing Groundbreaking Ceremony – Browns Court parking lot (weather depending)
5:00 pm Board of Finance Meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall
6:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall (expected executive session from 6:00 – 6:30 pm, reconvene regular City Council meeting at 7:00 pm)

Tuesday, January 24
No public appearances scheduled

Wednesday, January 25
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
5:25 pm Burlington Mayor’s Show, Live at 5:25, with Chief Brandon del Pozo and Opioid Policy Coordinator Jackie Corbally – Channel 17

Thursday, January 26
8:00 am Charlie, Ernie & Lisa Radio Show – WVMT 620AM

Friday, January 27
No public appearances scheduled

