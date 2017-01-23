Josh Fitzhugh: For good or bad, Trump will shake things up

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Josh Fitzhugh, the chair of Washington County GOP committee who lives in West Berlin where he and his wife run a farm. He previously was an attorney and insurance executive and served as counsel to Govs. Richard Snelling and Howard Dean.I did not vote for Donald Trump for president, but I am rooting for him now.
As a Republican candidate myself last fall for the Vermont state Senate, I ran a short, issue-oriented campaign. I said I could not vote for Trump because of his demeaning character and ugly campaign tactics. Instead, I voted for former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas for president. I lost and Trump won, tapping into a reservoir of resentment toward Washington and a hope that things might finally change.
In the run-up to his inaugural as our 45th president, Trump has discovered how upsetting he is to the Washington establishment and to the country. His approval rating has dropped to 32 percent, the lowest ever for a new president on the eve of his term in office. Nearly 20 percent of the new Congress – all Democrats – decided to boycott the inaugural ceremony, on the basis that he is not a “legitimate” president. (Rep. John Lewis, who started this protest, misspoke. Trump may not be “rightful,” which connotes a moral judgment, but he is certainly “legitimate” as in “lawful.” If not, Lewis and others should bring suit to revoke his authority.)
Trump has put together a financially successful team of advisers to help him change the country. They are undergoing some politically charged confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate. Since many of them are challenging the ways thing have been done for the past generation, no stone is being left unturned in the search for dirt or opportunity lost to make a political point.
You and I may not like the Donald’s personal characteristics or his “mis-way” with words, but he believes in shaking things up, for sure.
Since Brutus stabbed and killed dictator-for-life Julius Caesar in the Roman Senate, political observers have used the expression “the knives are out” to characterize extreme political methods in government. Well, the knives are out in Washington, big time, which isn’t too surprising given the perceived risks.
A prime example is the famous Russian “dossier” regarding Trump. A scandalous but unverified memo which had been circulated widely among the press during the fall campaign is given to the FBI, which after the election attaches it to a memo given confidentially to the president-elect. The dossier then gets leaked to the press (many of whom had it already but decided against publication). Voila, as the French would say (“There it is!”). Like an alchemist turning iron into gold, the leaker converted the dossier into “news” because it had been given to the president-elect by the FBI (even though he probably knew about it already). The “news” thus becomes widely reported throughout the land.
If Trump sought any evidence of how “knives” are used in Washington, he need go no further. Don’t attack the intelligence services, or else!
Because Republicans now control both houses of Congress as well as the White House, they have a once in a generation chance to remake the prevailing “government knows best” approach in our nation’s capital. You and I may not like the Donald’s personal characteristics or his “mis-way” with words, but he believes in shaking things up, for sure. No conventional wisdom (NATO is good, for example) is safe with Trump in the White House. Everything we do and have done in the past is at risk, with the exception I guess of America’s third rail, Social Security.
I for one don’t think that is altogether a bad thing. Challenging the ways things are done is common in business, and leads to efficiency and survival in a competitive world. It is extremely hard work and very few people are willing or confident enough to try and accomplish it. Those that do have few friends and lots of enemies. They know better than most the risks they are taking, for themselves and their enterprise. But they also have the conviction that the status quo cannot stand for long.
What are the possibly positive changes that Trump and his team may bring to our national government? Greater control over illegal immigration. Patient centered health care. Elimination of redundant and ineffective agencies and programs. Better trade deals to benefit American workers and American companies. More local control over education.
It’s unlikely Trump will be successful in all those goals, and perhaps not even most of them. By challenging almost every assumption, he is in danger of creating an insurmountable army of opponents. But even if just a few of these things happen it may be worth it.
The American people took a big gamble electing Donald Trump to be our president. That they did so illustrates the desperation many felt regarding the future. He is the most unusual nationwide politician any of us have ever seen. Are we watching a train wreck or the beginning of a remarkable transformation of our national government? We are going to find out.
