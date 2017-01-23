GMP Crews Prepared to Respond to Potential Outages from Winter Storm

News Release — Green Mountain Power
January 23, 2017
Contact:
Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power
802-229-8200
[email protected]
Crews Deployed around the State, with Additional External Crews ready to help
COLCHESTER, Vt. – Forecasters are calling for a snowstorm to start this afternoon that could bring 4 to 7 inches of snow and strong winds, and continue through Tuesday with possible freezing rain. Green Mountain Power has been tracking the storm and forecast since Friday, and is prepared to ensure customer safety and reliability throughout the storm.
“We are monitoring the weather closely and are prepared for the possibility of outages from winds and ice,” said Kristin Carlson, GMP’s chief communication executive. “In addition to our internal crews who are ready to respond, we also have lined up external resources if needed. The public should stay away from down power lines, as they may be live and dangerous, and be aware that downed trees could have power lines tangled in them and may also be unsafe.”
The storm is set to hit southern Vermont first Monday afternoon, and then continue with some forecasted statewide impacts with ice on Tuesday.
“Our top priority is to keep the public safe and get the lights back on. Our crews are ready. We will continue to monitor conditions and will keep customers updated through Facebook, Twitter and media announcements,” said Carlson.
For storm safety tips go to: http://www.greenmountainpower.com/community/safety/be-safe-in-a-storm/
To get the latest information on outages and restoration times, customers can sign up for text service alerts, by texting REG to 46788 or GMPVT, or signing up online at greenmountainpower.com/textalerts. Customers can also sign up for GMP’s app to report outages with a touch of a finger at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for GMP. Customers may also report outages by calling 1-888-835-4672, or visiting GMP’s Outage Center page at www.greenmountainpower.com
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.