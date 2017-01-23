Forty-Five Businesses Named As Best Places to Work in Vermont 2017

News Release — Vermont Business Magazine

January 20, 2017

Contact:

John Boutin

Vermont Business Magazine

802-863-8038

Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce have announced the top forty five Best Places to Work in Vermont 2017. The awards program was created in 2006 and is presented in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont State Council, (SHRM), the Vermont Department of Labor and the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development and Best Companies Group.

Of the forty five companies being recognized, sixteen are new to the list in 2017. Two companies, Edward Jones and King Arthur Flour have won the distinction of Best Places to Work in Vermont all ten years that the program has been surveying Vermont companies.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

– Have at least 15 employees working in Vermont;

– Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

– Be a publicly or privately held business;

– Have a facility in the state of Vermont; and

– Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Vermont. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Who is number one?

The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation on March 22, 2017 at the DoubleTree Hotel in So Burlington from 5:00 pm thru 7:30 pm.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit http://BestPlacesToWorkinVT.com or contact Valerie Garghill at 717-909-1570.

For more information on the event call Denise Sortor at Vermont Business Magazine at 802-863-8038.

2017 Best Places to work in Vermont winners in alphabetical order are:

SMALL/MEDIUM EMPLOYER CATEGORY

(15 – 149 U.S. EMPLOYEES)

*Ascension Technology Corp – an NDI Company

AsicNorth Inc.

Basin Harbor Club

*Catamount Solar

*Co-operative Insurance Companies

*Countryside Alarms

*Engelberth Construction, Inc.

Fuse, LLC

Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP

*Hergenrother Enterprises

Heritage Aviation

*NorthCountry Federal Credit Union

*Pomerleau Real Estate

Renewable NRG Systems

SunCommon

The Richards Group

Union Mutual

UVM Foundation

Vermont College of Fine Arts

*Vermont Creamery

Vermont Housing Finance Agency

Vermont Public Radio

*VHB

Wild Apple Graphics, Ltd.

LARGE EMPLOYER CATEGORY

(150 OR MORE U.S. EMPLOYEES)

*A.N. Deringer, Inc.

*City Market, Onion River Co-op

Comcast — Western New England Region

Country Home Products

Crowe Horwath LLP

Edward Jones

*Heritage Family Credit Union

King Arthur Flour

KPMG LLP

LORD Sensing-MicroStrain

Marathon Health

Okemo Mountain Resort

Seventh Generation, Inc

Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

Stowe Mountain Resort

*SymQuest

Vermont Energy Investment Corporation

*Vermont Information Processing, Inc

Vermont Mutual Insurance Group

*VSECU

*First time on list