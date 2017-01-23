Forty-Five Businesses Named As Best Places to Work in Vermont 2017

News Release — Vermont Business Magazine
January 20, 2017
Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce have announced the top forty five Best Places to Work in Vermont 2017. The awards program was created in 2006 and is presented in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont State Council, (SHRM), the Vermont Department of Labor and the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development and Best Companies Group.
Of the forty five companies being recognized, sixteen are new to the list in 2017. Two companies, Edward Jones and King Arthur Flour have won the distinction of Best Places to Work in Vermont all ten years that the program has been surveying Vermont companies.
This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
– Have at least 15 employees working in Vermont;
– Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;
– Be a publicly or privately held business;
– Have a facility in the state of Vermont; and
– Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Vermont. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
Who is number one?
The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation on March 22, 2017 at the DoubleTree Hotel in So Burlington from 5:00 pm thru 7:30 pm.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit http://BestPlacesToWorkinVT.com or contact Valerie Garghill at 717-909-1570.
For more information on the event call Denise Sortor at Vermont Business Magazine at 802-863-8038.
2017 Best Places to work in Vermont winners in alphabetical order are:
SMALL/MEDIUM EMPLOYER CATEGORY
(15 – 149 U.S. EMPLOYEES)
*Ascension Technology Corp – an NDI Company
AsicNorth Inc.
Basin Harbor Club
*Catamount Solar
*Co-operative Insurance Companies
*Countryside Alarms
*Engelberth Construction, Inc.
Fuse, LLC
Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP
*Hergenrother Enterprises
Heritage Aviation
*NorthCountry Federal Credit Union
*Pomerleau Real Estate
Renewable NRG Systems
SunCommon
The Richards Group
Union Mutual
UVM Foundation
Vermont College of Fine Arts
*Vermont Creamery
Vermont Housing Finance Agency
Vermont Public Radio
*VHB
Wild Apple Graphics, Ltd.
LARGE EMPLOYER CATEGORY
(150 OR MORE U.S. EMPLOYEES)
*A.N. Deringer, Inc.
*City Market, Onion River Co-op
Comcast — Western New England Region
Country Home Products
Crowe Horwath LLP
Edward Jones
*Heritage Family Credit Union
King Arthur Flour
KPMG LLP
LORD Sensing-MicroStrain
Marathon Health
Okemo Mountain Resort
Seventh Generation, Inc
Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.
Stowe Mountain Resort
*SymQuest
Vermont Energy Investment Corporation
*Vermont Information Processing, Inc
Vermont Mutual Insurance Group
*VSECU
*First time on list
