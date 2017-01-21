 

Jan. 21, 2017, 4:14 pm by 1 Comment

Nicole Nelson, of the band Dwight and Nicole, performs at the Women’s March in Montpelier. Photo by Emily Greenberg/VTDigger

Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

  1. emma ottolenghi :
    January 22, 2017 at 11:28 am

    At my young 82 yr old age, I have been at many million-person matches supporting progressive causes. At yesterday’s Montpelier Women’s March, I felt that I was in the best possible place in the world! It’s very clear to me, surrounded by two loving grand-youths and a several wonderful friends, that Vermonters are on the right side of the USA.
    WE SHALL OVERCOME!

