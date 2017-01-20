Winterfest in North Bennington Adds Fun to the Winter Season

News Release — Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce

January 19, 2017

Contact:

Matt Harrington, Executive Director, Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce 802.447.3311 / [email protected]

(North Bennington, VT) –– The annual North Bennington Winter Festival will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 starting at 10:00am. This is a yearly Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce event that draws out locals, visitors, shops and the community to gather and share in some fun during the winter months.

Starting at 10am make sure to stop by the Southshire Community School for free cookie decorating and a book sale at the McCullough Library. The library will also have Story Hour at 11am and snow painting at 2pm.

One of the main attractions will be a parade starting at 10:30 am at Lake Paran which will swing through the village and head back up to the lake for the official plunge. This parade will include floats, community members, fire trucks and most importantly, the brave plungers looking to dip into Lake Paran for the Paran Penguin Plunge. The parade will lead the plungers up to Lake Paran with the plunge beginning at 11am. Looking to plunge? Sign up online at Bennington.com/winterfest.

Starting at 11:30am the Norshaft Lions will be hosting their annual Chili Fest at the Catholic Church on Houghton Street to help with their fundraising efforts. With over 30 chili cooks expected to take part, this is a must-attend event.

One of the major events each year is the ice sculpture competition at the North Bennington train depot, in which various local organizations carve beautiful designs out of massive blocks of ice. This year, although not a competition, there is potential to have a professional ice carver on hand throughout the day making a special carving for North Bennington.

Left Bank will be having massages provided by Massage For You and a table by the Power Guru, a new solar company.

The Village School of North Bennington will host its annual Winter Carnival starting at 11:30am and going until 4:00pm. This indoor carnival will feature fun and games for kids of all ages including a bouncy house, glitter tattoos, cotton candy, popcorn, delicious fare from the Hound Dogs Food Truck, games of chance, games of skill and interactive STEM-based games (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), as well as a video game tournament.

Also at the train depot visitors will find a Girl Scouts booth with arts, crafts, hot drinks and a bake sale.

Kevin’s Sports Pub and Restaurant will have food and drink specials with music during the evening.

Powers’ Market will offer sandwiches and a snowflake activity throughout the day. New this year, the Market will look to partner with Spirits of Old Bennington to offer a tasting of the distillery’s new line of Gins, Rums, and Whiskeys.

Weather permitting, a wagon ride will stop at each of the sites around the village and bonfires are set up throughout the village to keep everyone warm.

Maps and information will be available at various locations around North Bennington including the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce membership and welcome center on Veterans Memorial Drive. Let’s turn out and enjoy this day of fun with family and friends!