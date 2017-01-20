 

WATCH LIVE: Women’s March on Montpelier

Jan. 20, 2017, 6:09 pm by Leave a Comment

Thousands of Vermonters are expected to demonstrate in Montpelier on Saturday in solidarity of the Women’s March in Washington DC. Channel 17/Town Meeting TV and CCTV Productions is providing a livestream the local demonstration. The march begins at 1:00 PM.

