Vermont Public Service Department Announces Jan. 26 Meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

News Release — Vermont Public Service Department
January 19, 2017
Contact:
Anthony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer
(802)272-1714
[email protected]
Montpelier, VT – The Public Service Department today announced the next meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the multipurpose room at Brattleboro Area Middle School at 109 Sunny Acres in Brattleboro, VT.
Representatives from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will explain the license transfer process that Entergy and NorthStar will follow to receive NRC approval for the proposed sale of Entergy Nuclear Vermont Yankee. Entergy will provide an overview of the Certificate of Public Good petition that Entergy and NorthStar have filed with the Vermont Public Service Board.
The Panel will also hear decommissioning updates from the State of Vermont and Entergy.
The complete agenda for the January 26, 2017 meeting can be viewed at:
http://publicservice.vermont.gov/sites/dps/files/documents/NDCAP/1.26.17%20NDCAP%20Meeting%20Agenda%20-%20Final.pdf
Advanced presentation material for this meeting will be added to the NDCAP webpage at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap as it becomes available.
The public can submit comments or questions to the Panel by emailing [email protected]. (All emails sent to NDCAP become public record.)
All meetings of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel are open to the public. Remote Access (via GoToWebinar) is available for this meeting. Please email Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer at [email protected] or through [email protected] to request a remote access connection. Remote access requests should be made no later than 12 noon on January 26.
