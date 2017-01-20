Vermont Democrats rally against Trump

The rally came one hour after Trump took the oath of office in Washington, D.C., and one day before the Women’s March on Montpelier, another protest expected to draw thousands of attendees.
Conor Casey, the executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party, called Trump’s policy proposals “a direct assault on what many of us have spent our lives fighting for.” He urged the crowd to keep fighting.
“In the days ahead, the Democratic Party nationally will need to redefine itself,” Casey said. “But here in Vermont, we don’t need to wait for that to happen. We need to do better as Democrats. We need to get back to our roots, roll up our sleeves and become an activist party again.”
“That’s why when you come to our headquarters in Montpelier, we’re going to ask you three things,” Casey said. “What’s your name? What do you want the Democratic Party to look like? And what are you willing to do to make it happen?”
Matt Birong, the owner of 3 Squares Café in Vergennes, said small businesses need to stand by their workers and against large corporations in order to promote economic justice.
“We want nothing more than to stand alongside you and fight against corporate interests who exploit employees, exploit tax policy and create an economic environment that only benefits a small fraction of the population,” Birong said.
“We need to create alternate solutions to the issues of improving economy, stimulating business, improving healthcare and making sure large corporations are paying their fair share,” he said.
Ruth Hardy, the executive director of Emerge Vermont, which trains Democratic women to run for office, said she expected to spend Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. celebrating the election of the first woman president.
Hardy called Trump a “misogynist.” She encouraged women to run for office to have their voices heard.
She said: “Today, we rally. Tomorrow, we march. And the next day, we run for office.”
