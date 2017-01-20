 

Street Closures Expected for Women’s March on Montpelier

Jan. 20, 2017, 12:37 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — City of Montpelier
January 20, 2017

Contact:
Jessie Baker
Assistant City Manager
City of Montpelier
39 Main Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602
P: (802) 262-6250
[email protected]
www.montpelier-vt.org

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, the City of Montpelier will welcome the Women’s March on Montpelier to the capital city. The Women’s March will begin at 1:00 pm at Montpelier High School and proceed to a Rally on the Statehouse lawn from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. To accommodate the crowds expected, the City of Montpelier is anticipating the following street closures between 1:15 pm and 2:00 pm:

· Bailey Avenue from US Route 2 (Memorial Drive) to State Street will be closed.

· The left hand turning lane from US Route 2 (as traffic travels east) onto Bailey Avenue will be closed.

· The right hand turning lane from US Route 2 (as traffic travels west) onto Bailey Avenue will be closed.

· Traffic heading south on Bailey Avenue from the Terrace Street neighborhood will be required to make a right hand turn.

· State Street between Bailey Avenue and Governor Davis Avenue/Taylor Street will be closed. State Street may remain closed throughout the Rally to provide for the public’s safety.

The City encourages travelers to find alternative routes during this period.

For specific march details please visit the organizer’s website at: http://womensmarchonmontpeliervt.org/.

