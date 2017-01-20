Gov. Phil Scott Appoints Sarah George as Chittenden County State’s Attorney

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

January 19, 2017

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Sarah George as Chittenden County State’s Attorney.

“It is an honor to appoint Ms. George to this role, as she has demonstrated a commitment to justice and public service throughout her entire career,” said Gov. Scott. “She is a strong, decisive prosecutor who came highly recommended from many respected community voices and colleagues. I am confident she will serve the people of Chittenden County well.”

George has served as the County’s Deputy State’s Attorney since 2011, where she prosecuted thousands of cases, including aggravated assault, domestic violence, attempted murder and murder. She has been a leader in seeking justice for victims of domestic violence, serving as Lead Prosecutor for domestic violence cases in Chittenden County for over two years, and serving as a domestic violence investigator for the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2010.

“I’m very proud to accept this appointment,” said George. “I view the position of State’s Attorney to be a non-partisan role, best filled by someone with a strong moral compass. That is how I will approach this position, as I work to speak for – and fight on behalf of – victims and the community.”

Prior to her role at the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office, George clerked at the Chittenden Public Defender’s Office, and Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the Vermont Bar; United States District Court, District of Vermont; and Chittenden County Bar Association. She earned her J.D. from Vermont Law School, an M.A. in Forensic Psychology from Castleton State College, and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Connecticut.

George will replace T.J. Donovan, who now serves as Vermont Attorney General. Vermont Governors appoint State’s Attorney vacancies based on the recommendations of county political parties. George was recommended, along with two other candidates, by the Chittenden County Democratic Committee.