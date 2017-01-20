Gardner’s Supply Co. Being Honored with National Award

News Release — Gardner’s Supply Co.
Jan. 19, 2017
Contact:
Claudia Marshall
[email protected]
www.gardeners.com
Gardener’s Supply Company is being honored with a national, “2017 Green Thumb Award,” by the Direct Gardening Association for its innovative new product, “Plant-a-Bar.”
Plant-a-Bar* is an ingenious combination of an outdoor bar and an elevated planter – so you can serve a drink with a sprig of fresh herbs picked an arms-length away.
The DGA Green Thumb Award recognizes outstanding new garden products available by mail or online. The awards are sponsored by the Direct Gardening Association, the world’s largest non-profit association of companies that sell garden products directly to consumers.
Plant-a-Bar is hand-made at Gardener’s Supply Company’s Milton, VT facility and is ‘green,’ because it’s crafted from reclaimed wood. “With Plant-A-Bar, we’re encouraging more people to experience the fun of gardening” says Gardener’s Supply Company President Jim Feinson. “We’re also making the most of our precious forest resources by creating a great new product from recycled red cedar. The wood makes a beautiful piece of naturally rot resistant outdoor furniture.”
Feinson accepted the Green Thumb Award last week on behalf of Gardener’s Supply Company’s employee-owners at the DGA Winter Conference in Savannah. Georgia. He is pictured here (below) with fellow Green Thumb Award Winner, Ethan Platt, president of American Meadows, based in Shelburne, VT.
*Plant-a-Bar comes in two sizes: 2’x4’ and 2’x8’.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.