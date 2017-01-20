 

Gardner’s Supply Co. Being Honored with National Award

Jan. 20, 2017

News Release — Gardner’s Supply Co.
Jan. 19, 2017

Gardener’s Supply Company is being honored with a national, “2017 Green Thumb Award,” by the Direct Gardening Association for its innovative new product, “Plant-a-Bar.”

Plant-a-Bar* is an ingenious combination of an outdoor bar and an elevated planter – so you can serve a drink with a sprig of fresh herbs picked an arms-length away.

The DGA Green Thumb Award recognizes outstanding new garden products available by mail or online. The awards are sponsored by the Direct Gardening Association, the world’s largest non-profit association of companies that sell garden products directly to consumers.

Plant-a-Bar is hand-made at Gardener’s Supply Company’s Milton, VT facility and is ‘green,’ because it’s crafted from reclaimed wood. “With Plant-A-Bar, we’re encouraging more people to experience the fun of gardening” says Gardener’s Supply Company President Jim Feinson. “We’re also making the most of our precious forest resources by creating a great new product from recycled red cedar. The wood makes a beautiful piece of naturally rot resistant outdoor furniture.”

Feinson accepted the Green Thumb Award last week on behalf of Gardener’s Supply Company’s employee-owners at the DGA Winter Conference in Savannah. Georgia. He is pictured here (below) with fellow Green Thumb Award Winner, Ethan Platt, president of American Meadows, based in Shelburne, VT.

*Plant-a-Bar comes in two sizes: 2’x4’ and 2’x8’.

 

