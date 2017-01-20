Exhibit Re-imagine the Braided Rug at the Vermont Folklife Center

News Release — Vermont Folklife Center

Jan. 18, 2017

Contact:

Bob Hooker

(802) 388-4964 or [email protected]

Re-imagine the Braided Rug

Vermont Folklife Center

February 4, 2017—April 29, 2017

Middlebury, Vermont: On Saturday February 4 from 2:00-4:00 pm the Vermont Folklife Center will host an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Re-imagine the Braided Rug,” featuring the work of West Fairlee rug braider Delsie Hoyt.

As an artist, Hoyt was inspired by the unique creative vision that her Great-Grandmother, Annette “Nettie” Nelson, of Ryegate, Vermont, brought to the craft over a century ago. Nettie’s unique, braided “pinwheel” design was a major break from rug making conventions of her time and is now in the collection of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum at Colonial Williamsburg.

“I seek to challenge conventional notions of what a braided rug can be through experimental designs that range from swirling galaxies to pastoral Vermont landscapes,” explains Hoyt.

“I never graph out my designs,” she continues. “For me, the colors, pattern and scale of new and recycled wool plaids, checks and tweeds suggest elements of a composition and provide its depth and texture. Incorporating recycled clothing into my work honors the virtue of thrift so integral to the craft, and the limited amounts make each work one of a kind.”

Hoyt’s rugs have been featured on television and in magazines and books including Mary Sheppard Burton’s “A Passion for the Creative Life” and Norma Sturgis’ “The Braided Rug Book.” She teaches and demonstrates at craft schools, “braid ins,” and museums across the country.

“Re-imagine the Braided Rug” will be on display February 4 through April 29. For more information about the exhibit and associated programming call (802) 388-4964 or visit our Web site www.vermontfolklifecenter.org. The Vermont Folklife Center is located at 88 Main Street in Middlebury. Gallery hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

The Vermont Folklife Center’s mission is to broaden, strengthen, and deepen our understanding of Vermont and the surrounding region; to assure a repository for our collective cultural memory; and to strengthen communities by building connections among the diverse peoples of Vermont.