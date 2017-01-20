Exhibit Re-imagine the Braided Rug at the Vermont Folklife Center

News Release — Vermont Folklife Center
Jan. 18, 2017
Contact:
Bob Hooker
(802) 388-4964 or [email protected]
Re-imagine the Braided Rug
Vermont Folklife Center
February 4, 2017—April 29, 2017
Middlebury, Vermont: On Saturday February 4 from 2:00-4:00 pm the Vermont Folklife Center will host an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Re-imagine the Braided Rug,” featuring the work of West Fairlee rug braider Delsie Hoyt.
As an artist, Hoyt was inspired by the unique creative vision that her Great-Grandmother, Annette “Nettie” Nelson, of Ryegate, Vermont, brought to the craft over a century ago. Nettie’s unique, braided “pinwheel” design was a major break from rug making conventions of her time and is now in the collection of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum at Colonial Williamsburg.
“I seek to challenge conventional notions of what a braided rug can be through experimental designs that range from swirling galaxies to pastoral Vermont landscapes,” explains Hoyt.
“I never graph out my designs,” she continues. “For me, the colors, pattern and scale of new and recycled wool plaids, checks and tweeds suggest elements of a composition and provide its depth and texture. Incorporating recycled clothing into my work honors the virtue of thrift so integral to the craft, and the limited amounts make each work one of a kind.”
Hoyt’s rugs have been featured on television and in magazines and books including Mary Sheppard Burton’s “A Passion for the Creative Life” and Norma Sturgis’ “The Braided Rug Book.” She teaches and demonstrates at craft schools, “braid ins,” and museums across the country.
“Re-imagine the Braided Rug” will be on display February 4 through April 29. For more information about the exhibit and associated programming call (802) 388-4964 or visit our Web site www.vermontfolklifecenter.org. The Vermont Folklife Center is located at 88 Main Street in Middlebury. Gallery hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
The Vermont Folklife Center’s mission is to broaden, strengthen, and deepen our understanding of Vermont and the surrounding region; to assure a repository for our collective cultural memory; and to strengthen communities by building connections among the diverse peoples of Vermont.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.