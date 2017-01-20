Democracy for America Endorses Senate Progressive Champions Baldwin, Brown, Sanders and Warren

News Release — Democracy for America

January 20, 2017

Contact:

Vivek Kembaiyan, [email protected], 832-326-2025

BURLINGTON, VT – Today, Democracy for America (DFA) announced its endorsement of U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who are each up for reelection in 2018. These are the progressive organization’s first endorsements of the 2018 election cycle.

Democracy for America Chair Jim Dean comments on DFA’s new 2018 endorsements:

“The very moment Donald Trump takes his hand off the Bible he will be running the most corrupt, corporate, and bigoted presidential administration our country has seen in generations, making it more important than ever that we have steel-spined, populist progressive champions like Tammy Baldwin, Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders holding him accountable in the U.S. Senate.

“Tammy Baldwin has not only blazed a critical trail as our nation’s first openly gay U.S. Senator, she’s done so while unflinchingly taking on the wealthy and powerful interests working to enrich themselves on the backs of hard-working Wisconsinites. From her leadership in the battle to end the revolving door between Washington and Wall Street to her courageous campaign for the public option, Tammy Baldwin has been a fearless fighter for Wisconsin’s proud progressive values in the U.S. Senate.

“Sherrod Brown is an unbridled fighter for the people of Ohio. Whether he’s calling out the bankers who wrecked our economy and trying to fix the mess they’ve created or standing up as the very first U.S. Senator to oppose making a known racist America’s top law enforcement officer, Sherrod Brown has been a bold voice for the working families of Ohio.

“Meanwhile, it’s hard to understate just how critical Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are to the Democratic Party and the progressive movement that forms its grassroots base. Senators Warren and Sanders have inspired millions across the nation with their battles to end the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of the top 1% and developed the comprehensive, populist progressive vision our country needs to ensure every American succeeds.

“As we continue to elect exciting new leaders to the U.S. Senate like 2016 winners Catherine Cortez-Masto, Tammy Duckworth and Kamala Harris, it’s absolutely essential that we ensure Baldwin, Brown, Warren, and Sanders return to the US Senate in 2019 to fight the Trump agenda and build an economy that delivers for the working class.

“We fully expect the wealthy and powerful interests who have the most to gain from maintaining their stranglehold on Washington to pour everything they have into diminishing or defeating these progressive leaders over the next two years. So, today, on this dark day for our country, Democracy for America’s one million members want to make it clear that we will have their back, every day from now until election day.” — Jim Dean, Chair, Democracy for America

Democracy for America is a member-driven, people-powered progressive PAC with more than 52,000 members in Massachusetts, over 47,000 members in Ohio, nearly 40,000 members in Wisconsin, and close to 16,000 members in Vermont. It’s more than one million members nationwide are committed to taking on income inequality, money in politics, and structural racism.

Additional facts on DFA and it’s past work for Baldwin, Brown, Sanders, and Warren:

DFA members made more than $67,700 in contributions, and 26,100 phone calls to Wisconsin voters for Tammy Baldwin’s 2012 U.S. Senate campaign.

Sherrod Brown won the the 2012 national title of “Senate Progressive Hero” from DFA members, who contributed over $10,000 towards his successful reelection that year.

In 2015, DFA worked in partnership with MoveOn supporters on an aggressive six-month campaign to draft Elizabeth Warren to run for President. The two groups spent more than $1.25 million and organized over 350,000 Americans who wanted Warren to run.

DFA Members voted overwhelmingly to endorse Bernie Sanders for President in December of 2015. They contributed more than $1.88 million to the campaign, the most ever to a single campaign in the organization’s 12-year history. Members also participated in over 115,000 volunteer phone shifts to help make Sanders President.

Since its 2004 founding, DFA members have raised and contributed more than $40 million and made more than 11.1 million volunteer calls to help successfully elect 907 progressive candidates nationwide.