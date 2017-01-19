Vermont Law Review Looks at World Cup Bidding, Food as Human Right, and More in Latest Editions

News Release — Vermont Law School

Jan. 18, 2017

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., Jan. 18, 2017––Editors of Vermont Law Review at Vermont Law School today announced publication of their most recent editions, Vol. 41 Books 1 and 2, with articles ranging in theme from access to food as a human right to soccer and World Cup bidding corruption.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the publication of the first two issues in Volume 41 of Vermont Law Review,” said Editor-in-Chief Jessica Bullock JD’17. “Both issues are incredibly diverse, addressing a range of topics that impact the law internationally and right here at home in Vermont.”

Featured articles include “Major League Soccer and the Corrupted 2022 FIFA World Cup Bidding: Proving Harm and Recovering Damages” by Jeff Todd and R. Todd Jewell and “The Latest Nuclear War: Does the Use of Depleted Uranium Armaments and Armors Constitute a War Crime?” by Andrew Womack. Staff editor notes include “Vermont Food Access and ‘The Right to Food’: Using the Human Right to Food to Address Hunger in Vermont” by Katherine Heather Devine JD’17 and “Green Mountain Balancing Act: Exploring the Constitutionality of Vermont’s Anti-Slapp Statute” by Andrew Rome JD’17.

“Many thanks to the Vermont Law Review editorial staff and our faculty advisor, Professor Hillary Hoffmann, who make our work possible,” said Bullock. “Special recognition must also be given to Senior Managing Editor Al Dean JD’17, who navigated the production process with great care and professionalism.”

Vol. 41 articles, as well as a full archives, are available on the Vermont Law Review website, lawreview.vermontlaw.edu.

Vermont Law Review is a journal of legal scholarship published by Vermont Law School students in consultation with VLS faculty and administration. Vermont Law Review’s main objectives are to present readers with timely, topical information concerning the legal profession and legal scholarship, and to afford Vermont Law Review members an educational experience that will hone their skills in research, writing, legal analysis, and leadership. For more information about Vermont Law Review, including archived editions, visit lawreview.vermontlaw.edu or email [email protected].