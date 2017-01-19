Vermont Democratic Party, Community Leaders, Coalition Members Host Un-augural Rally

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party

Jan. 18, 2017

Contact:

Christina Amestoy

VDP Communications Director

[email protected]

(802) 585-9308

On the same day that President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, the Vermont Democratic Party along with allies and community members will hold a rally on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse pushing back against the dangerous agenda the Trump administration has promised. Together, we will stand up and demand that our next president protect the rights of all Americans, defends the environment, and recognizes the power of Vermont values.

Join us for an afternoon of remarks from key members of our community about the issues that matter most to us. A speaker schedule will released closer to the event.

WHO: Vermont Democrats, Allies, and Community Members

WHERE: Steps of the Vermont State Capitol, Montpelier

WHAT: VDP, allies, and community members come together stand up against President Trump’s agenda

WHEN: Friday, January 20th, 1:00pm

Please contact Christina Amestoy at [email protected] or (802) 585-9308 with any questions.