Vermont Democratic Party, Community Leaders, Coalition Members Host Un-augural Rally

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party
Jan. 18, 2017
Contact:
Christina Amestoy
VDP Communications Director
[email protected]
(802) 585-9308
On the same day that President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, the Vermont Democratic Party along with allies and community members will hold a rally on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse pushing back against the dangerous agenda the Trump administration has promised. Together, we will stand up and demand that our next president protect the rights of all Americans, defends the environment, and recognizes the power of Vermont values.
Join us for an afternoon of remarks from key members of our community about the issues that matter most to us. A speaker schedule will released closer to the event.
WHO: Vermont Democrats, Allies, and Community Members
WHERE: Steps of the Vermont State Capitol, Montpelier
WHAT: VDP, allies, and community members come together stand up against President Trump’s agenda
WHEN: Friday, January 20th, 1:00pm
Please contact Christina Amestoy at [email protected] or (802) 585-9308 with any questions.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.