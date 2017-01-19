Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging Hires Janet Hunt as Executive Director

News Release — Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging
Jan. 18, 2017
Contact:
Janet Hunt
Executive Director
Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A)
802-578-7094
[email protected]
http://www.vermont4a.org/
The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A) is pleased to announce the hiring of Janet Hunt as Executive Director.
In this role, Ms. Hunt works in conjunction with the five area agencies on aging to enhance the public understanding of the area agencies’ role, resources and expertise. Ms. Hunt will work to address statewide needs through systems advocacy, legislative representation and visibility, and will advocate on behalf of Vermont’s seniors with policy makers and other stakeholders on promoting policies to support healthy aging.
Additionally, Ms. Hunt will oversee V4A programs such as Veteran’s Directed Program, State Health Insurance Education Program and Case Management Training program.
Prior to joining V4A, Ms. Hunt worked as a leader in New Hampshire to empower individuals who experience disabilities. Her career parallels the growth of New Hamphire’s community-based service system. Starting at Lakes Region Community Services, her broad range of abilities and her commitment to the deinstitutionalization process of Laconia State School led to her serving as Quality Assurance Director, Chief Operations Officer and Director of Vocational Services. Ms. Hunt was the co-founder of People First of New Hampshire and was the statewide coordinator for twenty years. In this role, she was awarded the One Sky Leadership Award in 2012. Ms. Hunt held a term of office as national advisor to the board of Self-Advocates Becoming Empowered (SABE) and continued to volunteer as their advisor for nearly ten years. Most recently, Ms. Hunt was the Director of the Servicelink Aging and Disability Resource Center in Belknap and Carroll Counties in New Hampshire. She holds a Master’s Degree in Human Service Administration from Southern NH University.
Beth Stern, president of V4A, said, “Janet brings both a wealth of knowledge and a passion for working with elders to this position. We are thrilled to have her skills to help us elevate the level of discussion about seniors in Vermont, and to move us forward in improving senior services.”
Janet can be reached at [email protected]. To learn more about V4A, go to www.vermont4a.org.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
