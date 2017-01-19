Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging Hires Janet Hunt as Executive Director

News Release — Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging

Jan. 18, 2017

Contact:

Janet Hunt

Executive Director

Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A)

802-578-7094

[email protected]

http://www.vermont4a.org/

The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A) is pleased to announce the hiring of Janet Hunt as Executive Director.

In this role, Ms. Hunt works in conjunction with the five area agencies on aging to enhance the public understanding of the area agencies’ role, resources and expertise. Ms. Hunt will work to address statewide needs through systems advocacy, legislative representation and visibility, and will advocate on behalf of Vermont’s seniors with policy makers and other stakeholders on promoting policies to support healthy aging.

Additionally, Ms. Hunt will oversee V4A programs such as Veteran’s Directed Program, State Health Insurance Education Program and Case Management Training program.

Prior to joining V4A, Ms. Hunt worked as a leader in New Hampshire to empower individuals who experience disabilities. Her career parallels the growth of New Hamphire’s community-based service system. Starting at Lakes Region Community Services, her broad range of abilities and her commitment to the deinstitutionalization process of Laconia State School led to her serving as Quality Assurance Director, Chief Operations Officer and Director of Vocational Services. Ms. Hunt was the co-founder of People First of New Hampshire and was the statewide coordinator for twenty years. In this role, she was awarded the One Sky Leadership Award in 2012. Ms. Hunt held a term of office as national advisor to the board of Self-Advocates Becoming Empowered (SABE) and continued to volunteer as their advisor for nearly ten years. Most recently, Ms. Hunt was the Director of the Servicelink Aging and Disability Resource Center in Belknap and Carroll Counties in New Hampshire. She holds a Master’s Degree in Human Service Administration from Southern NH University.

Beth Stern, president of V4A, said, “Janet brings both a wealth of knowledge and a passion for working with elders to this position. We are thrilled to have her skills to help us elevate the level of discussion about seniors in Vermont, and to move us forward in improving senior services.”

Janet can be reached at [email protected]. To learn more about V4A, go to www.vermont4a.org.