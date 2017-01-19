UVM Community Holds Pro-Environment & Social Justice Rally on Inauguration Day

News Release — UVM Stands

Jan. 18, 2017

Community Members Join in Solidarity to Express the Values They Stand For

Burlington, VT – Hours before the President-Elect is sworn into office, UVM students, staff, and faculty will convene at the Davis Center Oval for a rally known as UVM STANDS. From 10-11 am, UVM community members will come together in an act of nonviolent assembly and call on one another and our incoming leaders to uphold UVM’s communal values of respect, integrity, openness, justice, and responsibility.

UVM STANDS, organized by Environmental Program students and faculty, is a rally of accountability, democratic engagement, and responsiveness. Steering Committee members organized the rally after the 2016 presidential election in order for community members to gather as engaged citizens, hear from political leaders, and demonstrate their interest in protecting democratic ideals, with a particular emphasis on environmental protection and progress toward social justice.

In particular, UVM STANDS supports the U.S. remaining a participant in the international climate accord known at the Paris Agreement; University-led progress towards carbon neutrality;

UVM’s Common Cause principles; and solidarity with campus groups concerned with environmental protection and social justice.

Confirmed speakers for the UVM STANDS rally include: UVM Provost David Rosowsky, past-state legislator Kesha Ram, Blittersdorf Professor Jon Erickson, and representation from the offices of Senator Sanders and Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman. There will be music, art, and giveaways.

UVM Stands is a collaboration of students and faculty whose aim is to take a stand for our community’s core principles in response to concerns for environmental protection and infringement of social values.