UVM Community Holds Pro-Environment & Social Justice Rally on Inauguration Day

News Release — UVM Stands
Jan. 18, 2017
Contact:
Erica Gilgore
(267) 261-3363
Community Members Join in Solidarity to Express the Values They Stand For
Burlington, VT – Hours before the President-Elect is sworn into office, UVM students, staff, and faculty will convene at the Davis Center Oval for a rally known as UVM STANDS. From 10-11 am, UVM community members will come together in an act of nonviolent assembly and call on one another and our incoming leaders to uphold UVM’s communal values of respect, integrity, openness, justice, and responsibility.
UVM STANDS, organized by Environmental Program students and faculty, is a rally of accountability, democratic engagement, and responsiveness. Steering Committee members organized the rally after the 2016 presidential election in order for community members to gather as engaged citizens, hear from political leaders, and demonstrate their interest in protecting democratic ideals, with a particular emphasis on environmental protection and progress toward social justice.
In particular, UVM STANDS supports the U.S. remaining a participant in the international climate accord known at the Paris Agreement; University-led progress towards carbon neutrality;
UVM’s Common Cause principles; and solidarity with campus groups concerned with environmental protection and social justice.
Confirmed speakers for the UVM STANDS rally include: UVM Provost David Rosowsky, past-state legislator Kesha Ram, Blittersdorf Professor Jon Erickson, and representation from the offices of Senator Sanders and Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman. There will be music, art, and giveaways.
For more information, please email Erica Gilgore, Steering Committee Member, [email protected].
UVM Stands is a collaboration of students and faculty whose aim is to take a stand for our community’s core principles in response to concerns for environmental protection and infringement of social values.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.