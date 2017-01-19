United Way of Northwest Vermont Welcomes Molly Lambert as  Interim Executive Director

News Release — United Way of Northwest Vermont

Jan. 18, 2017

Contact:

Cindy Elcan

United Way of Northwest Vermont

(802) 861-7840

[email protected]

January 18, 2017 (South Burlington, VT): United Way of Northwest Vermont announced the hiring of Swanton, Vermont resident and organizational management consultant Molly Lambert as Interim Executive Director. She replaces former Executive Director Martha Maksym, who resigned her position with United Way of Northwest Vermont on January 5 to serve as Deputy Secretary of the State of Vermont Agency of Human Services.

Lambert was selected by the United Way Board of Directors to support the staff and help conduct a successful search for a new executive. “Molly brings extensive community experience and leadership expertise to the organization and she’ll help ensure we remain focused on our priorities in the coming months,” said Michael Seaver, President of Peoples United Bank Vermont and chair of the United Way of Northwest Vermont Board of Directors. “The Board feels strongly that Molly is the right person to lead the organization while we search for and identify our new director and continue our service to the community.”

In accepting the position, Lambert said, “I thank the Board for this opportunity and for their confidence in the staff and me to implement their policies and uphold their collective vision for our community work. I look forward to serving alongside such committed advocates who bring tremendous passion and talent to this critical mission. “

Prior to accepting this role, Lambert helped in a variety of leadership and community positions. In 2016 she served as interim executive director for Building Bright Futures, a statewide organization dedicated to improving the lives of Vermont children and families. In previous work experiences she supported the efforts of citizens and government as State Director of USDA Rural Development, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development; and lead as President of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association and Executive Director of the Church Street Marketplace District in Burlington, Vermont.

As interim Executive Director, Lambert will report to the Board and work closely to support the search committee in the pursuit of a permanent Executive. More information about that process and future developments will be made available online at unitedwaynwvt.org.