Northwest Counseling & Support Services Executive Director Ted Mable to retire in June

News Release — Northwestern Counseling & Support Services
January 18, 2017
Contact:
Joe Halko
Director of Community Relations
Northwestern Counseling & Support Services
107 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-6555 extension 6414
Direct line (802) 393-6414
[email protected]
www.ncssinc.org
St. Albans, VT – Ted Mable, Ed.D., the Executive Director of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) has announced his retirement for June 2017. His near 20 year role at NCSS is the culmination of a career spent in service to the people of Vermont.
Mable took the helm of the Franklin-Grand Isle Mental Health Agency in late 1997. At that time, the Agency had fewer than 100 staff and limited outreach. Since then, Mable has transformed the Agency into Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, a dynamic, innovative institution that emphasizes quality services and measures its success by the outcomes it achieves. During his tenure, Mable has grown the Agency into a $40M non-profit community mental health center with over 600 employees. It is one of the larger employers of the area and provides a wide array of services developed in response to rapidly changing community needs. Despite increasing budgetary constraints from Montpelier, the Agency has found ways to continue to expand its services and programs. Now more than ever, society recognizes that mental health must be at the forefront of community wellness. NCSS’ mission is to ensure the residents of Franklin and Grand Isle Counties have access to high quality services, which promote healthy living and emotional well-being.
A St. Albans native, Mable received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at St. Michael’s College, and his doctorate at Boston University. Mable began his career in education. His background includes teaching, guidance, and administration. He has been a school principal in South Burlington and Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Burlington. Prior to his role at NCSS, Mable worked for the state in the Agency of Human Services serving as Deputy Secretary followed by a lengthy run as Director of Policy Research and Planning. This combination of experiences suited Mable well at NCSS. Clients, board members, staff, and community partners alike have expressed gratitude for his caring approach and voiced that he will be truly missed.
An Executive Director search is currently underway seeking Mable’s replacement. For further information go to: www.ncssinc.org.
