Net Zero Vermont Announces Team Bridges Wins $10K Prize

News Release — Net Zero Vermont

Jan. 18, 2017

Montpelier 2030 Design Competition

18 January 2017

MONTPELIER, VT – Net Zero Vermont Inc. announced the winning design team for the Montpelier 2030 Design Competition $10K prize is “Team Bridges,” a collaboration of 12 professionals from 10 companies and organizations. The announcement was made at a Statehouse news conference by Net Zero Vermont Co-CEOs Deb Sachs and Dan Jones.

Also speaking at the news conference were Governor Phil Scott, Montpelier Mayor John Hollar, Beth Rusnock for competition sponsor National Life Group, and members of Team Bridges.

After noting his fondness for competitions, Governor Scott added: “The Sustainable Montpelier 2030 Design Competition creates a vision of the type of small city I believe will help attract and retain working age people to Vermont, offer housing, art and open spaces for people of all ages, and grow our local tax base.This project demonstrates that working together — nonprofits, government and business — can inspire a community to develop a positive vision for its future.”

Team Bridge’s spokesperson Michael Rushman of Land Strategies said “From the outset, our team’s motto has been More people, fewer cars, better lifestyle. We are pleased that so many residents of the Capital Corridor agree, and we’re looking forward to working with them, the State of Vermont, and other key stakeholders to realize our shared vision.”

The winning design team is the result of a selection process that started in October with votes by more than 650 Montpelier residents, workers, and visitors at a pop-up Main Street gallery and online, along with a review by a technical committee to select five finalists. In January, live presentations by the five finalists were followed by a second round of voting with nearly seven hundred ballots and extended comments submitted. The $10,000 winner’s prize in the Sustainable Montpelier 2030 Design Competition is sponsored by NetZero Vermont with seed funding from five sponsors: AllEarth Renewables, Ben & Jerry’s, Vermont Creamery, National Life Group, and VSECU.

The details about the competition process, the winning design materials and video of the team presentation are available at:

https://netzerovt.org/design-competition/winning-design/

About Team Bridges

Team Bridges is a purposeful blend of 12 professionals from 10 companies and organizations:

Roger Allbee, Former Secretary. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Montpelier, VT

Jay Ancel, Partner, Black River Design Architects, Montpelier, VT

Vincent Appel, Of Possible Architectures (OPA). Brooklyn, New York

Douglas Cooper, Andrew Mellon Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

Stefani Danes, Architect and Adjunct Professor, School of Architecture, Research Fellow, Remaking Cities Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

Archie Kasnet, Altenex, Boston, Massachusetts

Ethan Lay-Sleeper, Sasaki, Watertown, MA

Ken Millman. Sp!ke Advertising, Alburgh, VT

Michael Rushman, Land Strategies, Cabot, Vermont (Team Bridges contact.)

Janet Van Fleet, Studio Place Arts (SPA), Barre, Vermont

Robert White, GPI / Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., Portsmouth, NH

About Net Zero Vermont

Net Zero Vermont, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization established to help Vermonters create a shared vision for a sustainable future that provides vibrant, people-centered downtowns and transforms our transportation and energy systems to low carbon alternatives. Sustainable Montpelier 2030 is the organization’s first project, and the $10,000 winner’s prize is sponsored by NetZero Vermont with seed funding from five sponsors: AllEarth Renewables, Ben & Jerry’s, Vermont Creamery, National Life Group, and VSECU.. For more information about Net Zero Vermont and to view the design team entries, visit www.netzerovt.org