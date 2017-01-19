Net Zero Vermont Announces Team Bridges Wins $10K Prize

News Release — Net Zero Vermont
Jan. 18, 2017
Montpelier 2030 Design Competition
18 January 2017
MONTPELIER, VT – Net Zero Vermont Inc. announced the winning design team for the Montpelier 2030 Design Competition $10K prize is “Team Bridges,” a collaboration of 12 professionals from 10 companies and organizations. The announcement was made at a Statehouse news conference by Net Zero Vermont Co-CEOs Deb Sachs and Dan Jones.
Also speaking at the news conference were Governor Phil Scott, Montpelier Mayor John Hollar, Beth Rusnock for competition sponsor National Life Group, and members of Team Bridges.
After noting his fondness for competitions, Governor Scott added: “The Sustainable Montpelier 2030 Design Competition creates a vision of the type of small city I believe will help attract and retain working age people to Vermont, offer housing, art and open spaces for people of all ages, and grow our local tax base.This project demonstrates that working together — nonprofits, government and business — can inspire a community to develop a positive vision for its future.”
Team Bridge’s spokesperson Michael Rushman of Land Strategies said “From the outset, our team’s motto has been More people, fewer cars, better lifestyle. We are pleased that so many residents of the Capital Corridor agree, and we’re looking forward to working with them, the State of Vermont, and other key stakeholders to realize our shared vision.”
The winning design team is the result of a selection process that started in October with votes by more than 650 Montpelier residents, workers, and visitors at a pop-up Main Street gallery and online, along with a review by a technical committee to select five finalists. In January, live presentations by the five finalists were followed by a second round of voting with nearly seven hundred ballots and extended comments submitted. The $10,000 winner’s prize in the Sustainable Montpelier 2030 Design Competition is sponsored by NetZero Vermont with seed funding from five sponsors: AllEarth Renewables, Ben & Jerry’s, Vermont Creamery, National Life Group, and VSECU.
The details about the competition process, the winning design materials and video of the team presentation are available at:
https://netzerovt.org/design-competition/winning-design/
About Team Bridges
Team Bridges is a purposeful blend of 12 professionals from 10 companies and organizations:
Roger Allbee, Former Secretary. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Montpelier, VT
Jay Ancel, Partner, Black River Design Architects, Montpelier, VT
Vincent Appel, Of Possible Architectures (OPA). Brooklyn, New York
Douglas Cooper, Andrew Mellon Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
Stefani Danes, Architect and Adjunct Professor, School of Architecture, Research Fellow, Remaking Cities Institute, Carnegie Mellon University
Archie Kasnet, Altenex, Boston, Massachusetts
Ethan Lay-Sleeper, Sasaki, Watertown, MA
Ken Millman. Sp!ke Advertising, Alburgh, VT
Michael Rushman, Land Strategies, Cabot, Vermont (Team Bridges contact.)
Janet Van Fleet, Studio Place Arts (SPA), Barre, Vermont
Robert White, GPI / Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., Portsmouth, NH
About Net Zero Vermont
Net Zero Vermont, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization established to help Vermonters create a shared vision for a sustainable future that provides vibrant, people-centered downtowns and transforms our transportation and energy systems to low carbon alternatives. Sustainable Montpelier 2030 is the organization’s first project, and the $10,000 winner’s prize is sponsored by NetZero Vermont with seed funding from five sponsors: AllEarth Renewables, Ben & Jerry’s, Vermont Creamery, National Life Group, and VSECU.. For more information about Net Zero Vermont and to view the design team entries, visit www.netzerovt.org
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
