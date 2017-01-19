Montpelier Winter Parking Ban Lifted

News Release — City of Montpelier

January 19, 2017

City of Montpelier

The City of Montpelier has canceled the Winter Parking Ban. With this Ban lifted, parking is allowed on many City streets between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am. Please remember, that in the winter, parking is always prohibited on the following streets:

· Those portions of Memorial Drive, Northfield Street and Berlin Street lying within the radius of one hundred feet from the point of intersection of said streets

· Cedar Street for its entire length

· Chapman Road for its entire length

· Charles Street for its entire length

· Cherry Avenue for its entire length

· Cliff Street for its entire length

· Court Street between its intersection with Elm Street and the intersection with Governor Aiken Avenue

· Downing Street for its entire length

· East State Street on its northerly side from Main Street to Cedar Street and on its southerly side from 89 East State Street to West Street

· Elm Street on both sides from State Street to Spring Street

· Langdon Street on both sides for its entire length

· Liberty Street from Main to Hubbard

· Nelson Street for its entire length

· Pleasantview Street for its entire length

· Prospect Street for its entire length

· School Street on both sides between Elm Street and Main Street

· School Street from the intersection of School and Main Streets easterly to the intersection with Loomis Street

· Spring Street on both sides from its intersection with Elm Street easterly to its intersection with Keck Circle

Taylor Street on both sides from State Street to Taylor Street Bridge