Montpelier Winter Parking Ban Lifted

News Release — City of Montpelier
January 19, 2017
Contact:
Eric Chase
City of Montpelier
Stock Room Clerk
[email protected]
The City of Montpelier has canceled the Winter Parking Ban. With this Ban lifted, parking is allowed on many City streets between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am. Please remember, that in the winter, parking is always prohibited on the following streets:
· Those portions of Memorial Drive, Northfield Street and Berlin Street lying within the radius of one hundred feet from the point of intersection of said streets
· Cedar Street for its entire length
· Chapman Road for its entire length
· Charles Street for its entire length
· Cherry Avenue for its entire length
· Cliff Street for its entire length
· Court Street between its intersection with Elm Street and the intersection with Governor Aiken Avenue
· Downing Street for its entire length
· East State Street on its northerly side from Main Street to Cedar Street and on its southerly side from 89 East State Street to West Street
· Elm Street on both sides from State Street to Spring Street
· Langdon Street on both sides for its entire length
· Liberty Street from Main to Hubbard
· Nelson Street for its entire length
· Pleasantview Street for its entire length
· Prospect Street for its entire length
· School Street on both sides between Elm Street and Main Street
· School Street from the intersection of School and Main Streets easterly to the intersection with Loomis Street
· Spring Street on both sides from its intersection with Elm Street easterly to its intersection with Keck Circle
Taylor Street on both sides from State Street to Taylor Street Bridge
