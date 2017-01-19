 

Leahys Invite Vermonters Coming to DC for The Women's March to Stop by for Coffee

Senator and Marcelle Leahy will host Vermonters for coffee and light refreshments from 7-9am before the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday. The event, at the Mott House on Capitol Hill, is free and open to all Vermonters and friends.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP as a guide for stocking sufficient refreshments. More than 100 Vermonters already have RSVP’d.
LOCATION: Stewart R. Mott House; 122 Maryland Ave. NE; Washington, DC 20002

An interactive map of the area can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1LVgfLpyQvHhizPVxadul9bxaE-c&ll=38.89142081095142%2C-77.0116102177368&z=15

