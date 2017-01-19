Leahys Invite Vermonters Coming to DC for The Women’s March to Stop by for Coffee

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Jan. 18, 2017
Contact:
David Carle
[email protected]
Subject: A Heads Up For Saturday, In Washington — Patrick and Marcelle Leahy will host VTers coming to DC For The Women’s March —
Warm Up for the March: Grab a Coffee With Patrick and Marcelle Leahy —
Senator and Marcelle Leahy will host Vermonters for coffee and light refreshments from 7-9am before the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday. The event, at the Mott House on Capitol Hill, is free and open to all Vermonters and friends.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP as a guide for stocking sufficient refreshments. More than 100 Vermonters already have RSVP’d.
LOCATION: Stewart R. Mott House; 122 Maryland Ave. NE; Washington, DC 20002
An interactive map of the area can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1LVgfLpyQvHhizPVxadul9bxaE-c&ll=38.89142081095142%2C-77.0116102177368&z=15
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.