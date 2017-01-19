Leahy Names Two Aides As Professional Staff and Minority Press Secretary on Appropriations Committee

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

Jan. 18, 2017

Jay Tilton

WASHINGTON (WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 2017) – Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Wednesday named two additional Vermonters to serve in key positions on the Senate Appropriations Committee as Leahy assumes his new role as Vice Chair.

Leahy named seasoned staffer Jessica Berry as a Professional Staff Member on the full committee to focus on Vermont appropriations priorities, and issues relating to justice and national security. Berry is a native Vermonter with 13 years of legislative and appropriations experience in the Senate, including eight years previously with Leahy and five years on the Senate Appropriations Committee. While with Leahy on the Judiciary Committee, Berry worked to advance Leahy’s priorities relating to appropriations and authorizations for criminal justice, law enforcement, and national security programs. As Leahy’s Projects Director and as a Legislative Aide, Berry oversaw Leahy’s priorities on the Appropriations Committee. Berry was the principal law enforcement and justice advisor for the majority on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS), providing funding and oversight recommendations for the Justice Department, handling staff work for directing more than $30 billion annually for federal law enforcement and grant program accounts. Most recently Berry served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of Policy, Management and Budget at the Department of the Interior, coordinating the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Berry is from Brandon, Vt. Her parents are William and Amanda Berry of Brandon, Vt.

Leahy named Jay Tilton as the Appropriations Committee’s Minority Press Secretary. Tilton has five years of experience on Leahy’s staff in the Senate, most recently serving as Leahy’s Deputy Press Secretary since May of 2014. Tilton recently returned to Vermont to serve as the Communications Director and Spokesman for Leahy’s successful Senate reelection bid in 2016. Before joining Leahy’s staff, Tilton was a beat reporter covering health, education and human services in Western Massachusetts and worked with the Lake Champlain Basin Program in Grand Isle, Vt. Tilton grew up in Westford, Vt., and is an alumnus of Essex High School’s Class of 2007. His parents are Linda and Dave Tilton of Westford, Vt.

Earlier this month, Leahy was sworn in to his new term in the 115th Congress. Leahy is the Dean of the Senate and is also a leading member of the Judiciary, Agriculture and Rules Committees.