Jay Peak Resort Named A Top 5 Best Ski Resort in America

Jan. 17, 2017

Ample Back Country, Tons of Snow and Challenging Runs Make Jay Peak a Top Pick Among Skiers and Snowboarders

January 17, 2017 (Jay, VT)- Jay Peak Resort is proud to announce it has been named among the Top 10 (#5 on the list) Best Ski areas by Liftopia, which operates the largest consumer marketplace and resort technology platform for ski lift tickets and other mountain activities. Voters in Liftopia’s 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards specifically touted Jay Peak Resort’s “tremendous amount of back country” with “New England-style skiing at its best including tight, twisty runs and challenging glade skiing that is far enough from the coast and gets tons of snow.”

“We’re proud of the one-of-a-kind ski and snowboard amenities we provide here at Jay Peak Resort,” says Steve Olson, CEO of Leisure Hotels and Resorts, the management team appointed by a federal court receiver to run and maintain the resort during the property’s transition period. “Our management and operation team continues to work hard and smart to ensure we deliver an elite top-to-bottom ski experience.”

The 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards, is the first and only list that ranks the best ski areas in North America based on feedback from thousands of skiers and snowboarders. The polling numbers are then combined with Liftopia‘s proprietary dataset which levels the playing field between big and small resorts in order to uncover the true top ski areas across North America based on what matters most to consumers including resorts’ family friendliness, terrain, crowds, and snow consistency and quality, among other criteria.

Liftopia is the largest ski and marketing distribution platform with the most comprehensive and unbiased overview of the ski industry. To compile the 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards, Liftopia surveyed their audience of skiers and snowboarders, the largest online, to measure their enthusiasm on specific aspects of their favorite resorts such as family friendliness, challenging terrain, crowds, and snow consistency and quality. Respondents took into consideration criteria

such as snow quality and conditions, grooming, snowmaking, accessibility, terrain variety and difficulty, vertical drop, learn to ski and snowboard programs, staff and instructors, resort size, crowds, dining options, accessibility of lifts and beginner terrain, lift lines, off-slope activities, the surrounding community, and cost of lift tickets, rentals and programs, among others.

More than 10,000 survey responses were then weighted with a proprietary algorithm based on Liftopia’s exclusive dataset. Because the majority of ski areas in North America are on the Liftopia Platform and because Liftopia has captured data about all North American ski areas the past 10 years, Liftopia’s dataset provides the most comprehensive and unbiased snapshot of the industry; the algorithm normalized the data for skier and snowboarder visits annually, size in terms of skiable acreage, average true cost of skiing based on effective ticket prices per resort (ticket window, advance purchase and season pass data) and uphill capacity. This leveled the playing field between big and small resorts, and the ski areas that surfaced as winners are the best, regardless of size, across seven categories and five regions based on what matters most to skiers and snowboarders.