Howard Center Sponsors Gabor Maté Conference ￼

January 18, 2017
Martie Majoros
BURLINGTON, VT— Howard Center is pleased to sponsor a day-long conference, “A Day with Gabor Maté,” on Wednesday, January 25. A renowned speaker, and bestselling author, Dr. Gabor Maté is highly sought after for his expertise on a range of topics including addiction, stress, and childhood development. The conference will include two presentations by Dr. Maté, “The Hungry Ghost: A Biopsychosocial Perspective on Addiction, from Heroin to Workaholism” and “When the Body Says No: Mind/Body Unity and the Stress-Disease Connection.” Each will be followed by a question and answer period.
This conference is especially timely as communities throughout Vermont and elsewhere continue to address the increased use of opiates and addiction. Based on his years of scientific research and his decades as a practicing physician, Dr. Maté offers another perspective to consider to help understand and treat addiction. While the prevailing notion is that addiction is a genetic disease or individual moral failure, Maté proposes that addiction occurs because of human development gone askew.
The day-long conference is at the Sheraton in South Burlington and is sponsored with support from the Vermont Department of Health (ADAP) and the University of Vermont Medical Center. Registration is open to all and is especially appropriate for social workers, educators, medical professionals, recovery professionals, people in recovery and their families. CEU credits are available. For more information and to register, visit www.howardcenter.org.
