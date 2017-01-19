Delta Dental Plan of Vermont supports the Chittenden County Opioid Alliance

News Release — CCOA

January 18, 2017

Contact:

Cathy Aikman, CCOA Project Director

(802) 861-0138

[email protected]

Winooski – The Chittenden County Opioid Alliance (CCOA) and Delta Dental Plan of Vermont (DDPVT) are announcing the investment of $150,000 over the course of the next three years to combat opioid abuse and dependency. On September 9, the DDPVT Board of Trustees approved the grant in light of the severity of the epidemic and the importance of effectively combating it to improve the overall health of the residents of the region.

Delta Dental Plan of Vermont’s mission is to advance the oral health and overall wellness of its customers and the general public, and sees the impact of opioid abuse and dependency as a key issue limiting the health of Vermonters. The CCOA has been built by stakeholders, using targeted investments by many partners in the model of collective impact, to address not only the symptoms of this issue, but attack the causes of addiction. Together, DDPVT and CCOA see this as a critical moment in time to bring about real change.

“As a wellness-focused company, with a mission to advance the oral health and overall wellness of our customers and the general public, Delta Dental Plan of Vermont cannot ignore the severity of the opioid epidemic. We are proud to partner with the Chittenden County Opioid Alliance and work together to help solve this important population health issue,” said Chair of the Delta Dental Plan of Vermont Board of Trustees, Paul Averill, DDS.

“The CCOA is proud to be the recipient of funds from DDPVT in order to advance our efforts on the many effects of opioid substance use disorder on the residents of this region. Our mission is to reduce the burden of opioids in our community by creating a coordinated system of care to prevent addiction, treat those and their families suffering from substance use disorder and support recovery and this generous gift will enable us to further our important work with another key community partner”, says Aikman, Project Director for the CCOA.

Delta Dental Plan of Vermont’s investment will be primarily used to pilot concepts developed by the CCOA Action Teams focusing on treatment, prevention, workforce development, and collaborative data systems. Additionally, the CCOA will be collaborating with oral health experts to identify opportunities to target investments into oral health interventions that are the specific result of opioid addiction.

Recognizing a persistent need and our community readiness, in January of 2016, a group of state and community partners proposed to more effectively organize our Chittenden County response to the opioid crisis. The proposal brought together the existing efforts to address the complex causes and effects of opioid addiction under one strategic umbrella structure- the Chittenden County Opioid Alliance.