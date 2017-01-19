Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Receives Donation of Over 300 Art Objects from Arthur M. Sackler Foundation

News Release — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

January 18, 2017

Contact:

Danny Lichtenfeld

[email protected]

802-257-0124, ext. 108

BRATTLEBORO, VT — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) received an extraordinary gift earlier this month, one that museum officials expect will have a transformative effect on the museum and the communities it serves. BMAC accepted a donation from the Arthur M. Sackler Foundation of 313 historical art objects—Ancient Near Eastern, Chinese, Korean, Byzantine, Islamic, and Pre-Columbian American ceramics, stoneware, earthenware, wood, bronze, gold, and textiles created between 2000 B.C.E. and 1850. The objects were collected over a period of 50 years by the late physician and philanthropist Arthur M. Sackler.

According to BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, the Arthur M. Sackler Foundation sought to donate the objects to a museum that would use them for hands-on, educational purposes, rather than simply display them in protective cases. “These remarkable, millennia-old objects are actually meant to be touched and held, so that students and scholars can get a tactile sense of how they were made, and contemporary artists and craftspeople can draw inspiration from them,” said Lichtenfeld. “That made the gift a great fit for BMAC, because we are always seeking ways to make the museum experience more interactive—ways to say, ‘please touch’, rather than ‘please don’t touch’.”

BMAC trustee Kim Benzel, Acting Curator in Charge of the Department of Ancient Near Eastern Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, said, “This gift will open up exciting new avenues for BMAC visitors to explore the ways in which makers throughout history and across cultures have transformed raw materials into objects of beauty and meaning.”

In the coming months the board and staff of BMAC plan to work with schoolteachers, artists, and museum professionals to develop an initial set of programs involving the Sackler objects. Lichtenfeld expects that the objects will begin to be incorporated into BMAC’s work with area schools in the fall, and that some objects will be integrated into an exhibit scheduled to open at the museum in October. “Eventually,” he said, “we envision robust educational programs with strong K-12 curriculum connections, an artist-in-residence program, demonstrations, workshops, exhibits, and more.”

All that new activity, added to BMAC’s ongoing commitment to presenting rotating exhibits of contemporary art, is eventually likely to require more space than is currently available in the museum’s Union Station building. With that in mind, BMAC is evaluating the possibility of converting the boarded-up industrial building at 11 Arch Street, which the museum acquired from Green Mountain Power in December 2015, into a home for the Sackler objects and the various new programs to which they may give rise.

In the near term, however, BMAC officials are simply excited about getting the Sackler objects into the hands of visitors, especially schoolchildren. “Where else can you touch and hold a ceramic jar that was originally touched and held by a Chinese potter over 4,000 years ago, or a gold belt buckle that was made during the reign of Julius Caesar?” asked BMAC Museum Educator Linda Whelihan. “These objects are going to bring art and history to life in ways that no textbook, photograph, or YouTube video can.”

Lichtenfeld added, “In the world of art museums, you don’t generally get to touch the artwork, let alone objects that are thousands of years old. Thanks to the Arthur M. Sackler Foundation, visitors to BMAC will soon have that very rare and exciting opportunity.”

The Arthur M. Sackler Foundation was established in 1965 by the late Arthur M. Sackler, M.D. (1913-1987) to make the extensive Arthur M. Sackler Collections accessible to scholars, students, and the general public. The Foundation lends art from its collection to museums, organizes traveling exhibitions, and has published eleven scholarly catalogues of the Arthur M. Sackler Collections. It also maintains the photographic archives of the Arthur M. Sackler Collections.

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum’s galleries and gift shop are open every day except uesday, 11-5. Regular admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for students. Members and children 18 and under are admitted free of charge. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visitwww.brattleboromuseum.org.

Major support for BMAC is provided by its members, the Vermont Arts Council, Allen Brothers Oil, C&S Wholesale Grocers, David Walter Goldsmith & Platinumsmith, the Four Columns Inn, People’s United Bank, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.