Arlington church will host Q & A with police in wake of homicide

Editor’s note: This story by Edward Damon first appeared in the Bennington Banner on Jan. 19.

ARLINGTON — A local church will host community members and law enforcement Thursday evening for a conversation about public safety in the wake of the homicide of an 81-year-old woman.

Residents from Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate are on edge following the recent stabbing death of Helen Jones and reported burglaries, Clark said.

“We as a congregation thought it would be good for our community to have the chance to talk with police,” Clark said Wednesday. “There are people who are afraid… It’s been decades since there was a murder in Arlington.”

Clark said Thursday’s event is focused on safety precautions. The commander of the Shaftsbury barracks, Lt. Tom McCoy and two or three officers will be available to give advice, but will not be taking questions about the ongoing homicide investigation.

“In a small town people may have forgotten we’re a part of a larger world. People do need to lock their doors and look out for each other,” Clark said.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Hall, at the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road.

“Folks in this community are good about supporting each other, especially when someone has a hard time or something difficult happens. People rally here,” Clark said. “We hope folks come and support their neighbors.”

State police still have not arrested any suspects in connection with the death of Jones, 81, whose body was found in her home by a friend on Jan. 4. An autopsy showed stab wounds to her torso, state police said, and her death has been ruled a homicide. Troopers said they found evidence of forced entry into her Buck Hill Road home, close to Arlington Memorial High School. Jones, a native of Ireland, lived there for decades. Friends and neighbors have said she was a kind, caring woman. Funeral services were held on Saturday.

Police said they were investigating a possible connection between the break-in at Jones’ home with others. Vermont State Police offers crime mapping and statistics online through the website Crime Reports: www.crimereports.com/agency/VermontStatePolice.

According to that website, troopers have received six reports of theft in Arlington and Sunderland in the past 30 days. That includes three in Arlington: A breaking and entering on Battenkill Lane on Dec. 28; and on Jan. 3, larceny from a motor vehicle on Route 313W and a breaking and entering with forced entry on Old Mill Road. Police responded to three calls of breaking and entering with forced entries into Sunderland homes: Kelly Stand Road on Dec. 27, Kansas Road on Jan. 5 and North Road on Jan. 7.