 

Annual Right to Life Rally Is Saturday in Montpelier

Jan. 19, 2017, 1:26 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Right to Life Committee
January 18, 2017

Contact:
Mary Hahn Beerworth, Executive Director
802-229-4885

The Annual Rally for Life ~ Saturday, January 21st in Montpelier

The annual event is sponsored by the Vermont Right to Life Committee. Each year, the Rally for Life is held to commemorate those who have lost their lost their lives since abortion was legalized 44 years ago on January 22, 1973.

Schedule of Events

Participants will gather behind City Hall at 10:45am and begin the march to the State House steps promptly at 11:00am

Once the group has made their way into the House Chambers, the program will begin with formalities and guest speakers. The theme this year is “Sharing Our Voices.” Those voices include Amy Cochran of Montgomery, VT, Jewels Green of Philadelphia and Sarah Zagurski of Colorado.

Following the program, everyone is welcome to stay for light refreshments and fellowship ~ and guest speakers will be available for questions.

To find out more: www.vrlc.net

Or contact: Mary Hahn Beerworth, Executive Director: 229-4885

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Annual Right to Life Rally Is Saturday in Montpelier"