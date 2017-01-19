Annual Right to Life Rally Is Saturday in Montpelier

News Release — Vermont Right to Life Committee
January 18, 2017
Contact:
Mary Hahn Beerworth, Executive Director
802-229-4885
The Annual Rally for Life ~ Saturday, January 21st in Montpelier
The annual event is sponsored by the Vermont Right to Life Committee. Each year, the Rally for Life is held to commemorate those who have lost their lost their lives since abortion was legalized 44 years ago on January 22, 1973.
Schedule of Events
Participants will gather behind City Hall at 10:45am and begin the march to the State House steps promptly at 11:00am
Once the group has made their way into the House Chambers, the program will begin with formalities and guest speakers. The theme this year is “Sharing Our Voices.” Those voices include Amy Cochran of Montgomery, VT, Jewels Green of Philadelphia and Sarah Zagurski of Colorado.
Following the program, everyone is welcome to stay for light refreshments and fellowship ~ and guest speakers will be available for questions.
To find out more: www.vrlc.net
Or contact: Mary Hahn Beerworth, Executive Director: 229-4885
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.