Annual Right to Life Rally Is Saturday in Montpelier

News Release — Vermont Right to Life Committee

January 18, 2017

Contact:

Mary Hahn Beerworth, Executive Director

802-229-4885

The Annual Rally for Life ~ Saturday, January 21st in Montpelier

The annual event is sponsored by the Vermont Right to Life Committee. Each year, the Rally for Life is held to commemorate those who have lost their lost their lives since abortion was legalized 44 years ago on January 22, 1973.

Schedule of Events

Participants will gather behind City Hall at 10:45am and begin the march to the State House steps promptly at 11:00am

Once the group has made their way into the House Chambers, the program will begin with formalities and guest speakers. The theme this year is “Sharing Our Voices.” Those voices include Amy Cochran of Montgomery, VT, Jewels Green of Philadelphia and Sarah Zagurski of Colorado.

Following the program, everyone is welcome to stay for light refreshments and fellowship ~ and guest speakers will be available for questions.

To find out more: www.vrlc.net

Or contact: Mary Hahn Beerworth, Executive Director: 229-4885