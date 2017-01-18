Vermont Fish & Wildlife to Hold Introduction to Ice Fishing Courses

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife
January 17, 2017
Media Contact:
Corey Hart, 802-505-5562
Two free clinics offered in late January at Shelburne Pond and Lake Bomoseen
CASTLETON, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will be hosting two free introductory ice fishing clinics in late January aimed at helping first-time ice anglers get started in the sport.
The first clinic will be held at Shelburne Pond in Shelburne on Wednesday, January 25. The clinic will run from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.
The second clinic will take place at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton on Tuesday, January 31, and will also run from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Both courses are designed for those new to ice fishing and are conducive to prospective anglers of all ages, as well as families and small groups of friends looking to learn the sport together. The clinics will cover the basics of ice fishing such as drilling holes, using tip ups, selecting lures and rigging equipment, and jigging. They will also address aquatic ecology, fish identification, fishing regulations and much more.
Each clinic will be taught by trained instructors from Vermont Fish & Wildlife and the Let’s Go Fishing Program.
“The introduction to ice fishing courses are really informative and enjoyable,” said Corey Hart, Let’s Go Fishing Coordinator with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “What’s great about these clinics is individuals or families can show up, use our gear, learn from quality instructors and literally get started in ice fishing in a matter of a couple of hours. Not to mention, spending time enjoying Vermont’s great outdoors is always a fun experience.”
All necessary equipment will be provided for the clinics, but participants may also bring their own tackle if desired. Participants are advised to dress warm and layer clothing in order to adjust to weather conditions.
Preregistration for the clinics is required and can be completed by calling 802-265-2279 or emailing [email protected].
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.