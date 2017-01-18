Vermont Fish & Wildlife to Hold Introduction to Ice Fishing Courses

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife

January 17, 2017

Media Contact:

Corey Hart, 802-505-5562

Two free clinics offered in late January at Shelburne Pond and Lake Bomoseen

CASTLETON, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will be hosting two free introductory ice fishing clinics in late January aimed at helping first-time ice anglers get started in the sport.

The first clinic will be held at Shelburne Pond in Shelburne on Wednesday, January 25. The clinic will run from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

The second clinic will take place at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton on Tuesday, January 31, and will also run from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Both courses are designed for those new to ice fishing and are conducive to prospective anglers of all ages, as well as families and small groups of friends looking to learn the sport together. The clinics will cover the basics of ice fishing such as drilling holes, using tip ups, selecting lures and rigging equipment, and jigging. They will also address aquatic ecology, fish identification, fishing regulations and much more.

Each clinic will be taught by trained instructors from Vermont Fish & Wildlife and the Let’s Go Fishing Program.

“The introduction to ice fishing courses are really informative and enjoyable,” said Corey Hart, Let’s Go Fishing Coordinator with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “What’s great about these clinics is individuals or families can show up, use our gear, learn from quality instructors and literally get started in ice fishing in a matter of a couple of hours. Not to mention, spending time enjoying Vermont’s great outdoors is always a fun experience.”

All necessary equipment will be provided for the clinics, but participants may also bring their own tackle if desired. Participants are advised to dress warm and layer clothing in order to adjust to weather conditions.

Preregistration for the clinics is required and can be completed by calling 802-265-2279 or emailing [email protected].