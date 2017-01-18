Rutland Area Medical Community Announces New Scholarship

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

January 17, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Marketing & Public Relations 802.772.2843 or [email protected]

Rutland, VT- A new scholarship program, Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, has been created for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. This scholarship is possible due to the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.

Members of the Rutland area medical community came together in 2016 to raise money to establish an ongoing scholarship endowment fund, promoting educational opportunities for healthcare careers. The first awards will be made in the spring of 2017.

The aim of the scholarship is to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students, encouraging them to pursue continued education in healthcare. The scholarship will create opportunity that empowers recipients to achieve excellence in education. The actions of the medical community will inspire future leaders and innovators to achieve their dreams of a career in healthcare. To achieve this goal, the medical community is committed to raising $150,000 over three years. Each year five $1,000 scholarships will be distributed to candidates who meet the criteria. Eligible candidate include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees who are working toward furthering their goal of a career in healthcare.

This scholarship initiative came to fruition through the passionate and diligent work of Dr. Stan Shapiro. Dr. Shapiro tirelessly led a committee comprised of physicians, retired physicians, nurse practioners and physician assistants from the community to create this scholarship. Fundraising for the scholarship has been supported by the Rutland Health Foundation as well as the Marketing & Public Relations Department team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The members of the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Committee are Stanley Shapiro, MD; Matt Zmurko, MD; Jim Hollinshead, PA; Julie Poulin, MD; Mary Beerworth, MD; Laura Cohen, NP; Brad Berryhill, MD; Mel Boynton, MD; Bethany Stack, PA; Heather Smith, MD and Vic Pisanelli, MD.

To learn more, visit this special webpage: http://bit.ly/MedScholarship2017

Applications must be completed and returned by March 15, 2017 to be considered. Awards will be announced no later than May 1, 2017.

Rutland Regional Medical Center looks forward to awarding this scholarship to the future healthcare leaders in our community.