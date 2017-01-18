Regional Area Guide Announced by Shires of Vermont Marketing Organization

News Release — Shires of Vermont Regional Marketing Organization

January 17, 2016

Contact:

Jonah Spivak

802.447.1778

[email protected]

Expanded regional business directory fills void left by closing of Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Arlington VT — The Shires of Vermont Regional Marketing Organization (The Shires RMO) has announced an expanded directory of business and tourist attractions for the region. The Shires Regional Area Guide will be launched in early May, and opportunities for regional businesses to advertise have just been made available.

The creation of a regional area guide was a key priority identified at the Shires Summit, a community forum of civic, business and non-profit leaders organized by The Shires RMO in the Fall of 2016. The new publication will take the place of three previously printed area guides, the annual Bennington Area Chamber of Chamber of Commerce guide and two seasonal Manchester and the Mountains Area Guides.

In an effort to make it available for the 2017 tourist season, The Shires RMO committee endorsed the expansion of the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce Guide into a regional publication co-branded as a joint effort of The Shires of Vermont and the Bennington Area Chamber. The scope of the Area Guide, its look and content, will expand to include the entire Shires of Vermont Region.

The Guide will retain a similar format, but expand from 68 to 120 pages. The print run of 70,000 will be distributed at all Vermont Welcome Centers, tourist locations and travel industry events throughout New England and New York and New Jersey. Participating hotels, retailers and cultural institutions also provide them to guests.

A sales and marketing effort is underway and businesses interested in advertising should contact Joe Frey at 802.447.3311 or email [email protected].

The Shires of Vermont Regional Marketing Organization is a 501c(3) nonprofit formed to promote the region of southwestern Vermont known as “The Shires of Vermont.” The Shires is a historical reference to Bennington and Manchester – known as Shire towns because they are each sites of a county courthouse. The region encompasses the valleys of the Batten Kill, Mettowee, Walloomsac and West Rivers and spans the area between the Green Mountains and the Taconic Range. It is filled with historical sites, working farms, inns and restaurants, art galleries, museums, ski resorts, trout streams, craft breweries, covered bridges and other authentic American treasures. Learn more at theshiresofvermont.com