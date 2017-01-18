National Life Employees Pump $289,000 Into Nonprofits

News Release — National Life

Jan. 11, 2017

Contact:

Ross Sneyd, corporate communications, National Life Group

802.229.3866

Montpelier, Vermont – National Life employees pumped nearly $289,000 into local nonprofits through their own payroll deductions and a matching program offered by the company’s charitable foundation in 2016.

In its annual Community Giving Campaign, National Life gives employees the option of donating to nonprofits through payroll deduction. And for the second year, the National Life Group Foundation matched donations up to $1,500.

Employees responded by donating to more than 200 organizations in amounts ranging from $15 to $1,500. The organizations were primarily in central and northern Vermont and in the Dallas region, where National Life’s primary offices are located.

“We’re always proud to do good in the community as a responsible corporate citizen,” said Beth Rusnock, president of the National Life Group Foundation. “But it’s humbling when our employees say they want to join the cause, too. We’re excited that we can help so many great organizations that do so much good.”

Over the past eight years, National Life employees have donated more than $720,000 to nonprofits through payroll deduction. That includes matches through the charitable foundation for the past three years.

