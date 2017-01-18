Michael Badamo: Creative geopolitical agony

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Michael J. Badamo, of Montpelier, who was editor and publisher of The Watchman. He has been in and out of Vermont politics since 1976; in 2002 ran for governor as a Progressive.An odd thought or two regarding geopolitics leaped at me today reading about European leaders uneasy reactions to Donald Trump’s latest verbal assaults. Suppose Trump’s words are followed by action. Actions that would make Europeans begin to consider the United States almost as dangerous an adversary as Russia.
Making several leaps over what was established after World War II and what might happen under an unstable Trump administration this thinking is highly speculative. However, I have read many comments in various publications from people who say we should not have to pay the costs for European defense from the former Soviet Union.
What these kind of comments and the apparent attitude of Trump and at least some of his people fail to recognize is that the U.S. has been pumping all those weapons and military “protection” into Europe as part of an overall American strategy to control global geopolitics and global economics.
The European Union, divided though it may be on open border issues, has been pursuing a cautiously forward strategy in eastern Europe, backed — no, led — strongly by the U.S., to prevent the recreation of some kind of future aggressive Soviet Union. At the same time they must be carefully mindful of that 40 percent natural gas supply from Russia. Real fear or not? Who knows but that’s their strategic goal and economic fear. It has also been ours but now Trump threatens to upend all that.
Words matter and Trump’s words even before he starts doing anything have already mattered to the major European governments. Suppose, just suppose, that his strategic policy actions take away the U.S. backing for the eastern expansion of EU membership. And suppose he decides to cut or eliminate U.S. funding for NATO.
Europe and the U.S. have been slowly and steadily making inroads into these former Soviet republics. Russia pushes back but nobody wants the pot to boil over.
The next step would be for Europe, that is the EU and the United Kingdom, to see to their own defenses, meaning their capacity for warfare. Maybe not rational but that’s the way it’s done. Western European nations don’t spend a lot on their militaries. The have not needed to. After WWII the U.S. was in charge, economically and militarily, for the winners as well as the losers. The Soviet Union was the agreed upon enemy with some justification.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union there has been a kind of power vacuum in provinces which were formerly part of the Soviet Union like Ukraine. Europe and the U.S. have been slowly and steadily making inroads into these former Soviet republics. Russia pushes back but nobody wants the pot to boil over.
The number is tossed around that the U.S. provides 70 percent of the costs of NATO which is the military arm of U.S. and European power in that part of the world. If Trump thinks its a waste of money because NATO is “obsolete” two things will happen, in my humble opinion.
1. Europe will quickly rearm to make up any difference and probably go a lot farther with military spending to counter the Russian “threat” as well as the American “threat.” They’ve done it before when they were mostly fighting each other and have adequate technical and industrial resources including nuclear. They would be combining their forces this time, especially France and Germany. Facing the Russian threat would likely draw other EU members together including apostate UK.
2. The ability of the U.S. to control events and economics in that part of the world would be diminished and eventually become extinct. A major chunk of the American “empire” would be severed.
Maybe that’s a good thing. It probably wouldn’t result in full-scale war. There’s too much money and resources at stake. But wait, I haven’t even gotten to the South China Sea. Maybe next time.
