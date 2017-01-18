Leahy Statement on Second U.S. Contribution of $500M to the Green Climate Fund

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Contact:
David Carle
(202) 224-3693
WASHINGTON (TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2017) – U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the State Department and Foreign Operations, reaction to the State Department announcement of the second U.S. contribution of $500 million to the green climate fund:
“I commend the Administration for making this contribution, which has bipartisan support in the Senate. It will help give us a ‘seat at the table’ in future climate change negotiations which even President–elect Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of State endorsed as part of our nation’s global leadership. The human causes of climate change, which 11 national academies of science and the vast majority of the world’s scientists have recognized, pose as grave a threat to world peace and security as anything in human history. These funds will help countries mitigate their climate change impacts and adapt to the devastating droughts, floods, and other weather extremes we are already experiencing. In helping to advance this global effort, it will serve our own national security interests.
“To continue to use the tired excuse that the science is inconclusive or that there is no imminent threat, as the EPA nominee and some Members of Congress still do, is willful political obstruction and a denial of the abundant and compelling scientific record. It is also reckless and it trifles with the lives and livelihoods of future generations.”
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.