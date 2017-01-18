Leahy Releases Follow Up Questions To AG Nominee Sessions

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Jan. 17, 2017
WASHINGTON (Tuesday, January 17, 2017) – Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Tuesday released written questions submitted for the record to the Attorney General nominee, Senator Jeff Sessions. The written queries focus on topics addressed in last week’s confirmation hearings – including Senator Sessions’ opposition to the Violence Against Women Act – as well as other subjects.
During last week’s confirmation hearings Leahy, the lead author of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, pressed Sessions about his opposition to the bipartisan legislation that was enacted in 2013. In follow up written questions, Leahy further pressed Sessions about his opposition to VAWA and its key protections for LGBT victims and women living on tribal land.
Leahy also pressed Sessions on potential conflicts of interest in the new Trump administration, asking what steps Sessions would take as attorney general to ensure the new administration eliminates conflicts of interest.
Additionally on Tuesday, all nine Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee sent the nominee a letter calling on him to allow investigations of Russia hacking to proceed and to recuse himself from those proceedings if he is confirmed.
Senator Leahy’s written questions to Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions can be found online.
