Diana Barnard: End-of-life law working as intended

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Diana Barnard, MD, a native Vermonter who practices palliative and hospice medicine in Chittenden and Addison counties.
“This [medical aid in dying] is nothing but the redefinition of ‘palliative care’,” according to a federal suit filed by religious opponents of the Vermont Patient Choice and Control at End of Life law (Act 39). The plaintiffs, the Vermont Alliance of Ethical Healthcare and Tennessee-based Christian Medical and Dental Associations, claim the law violates the U.S. and Vermont constitutions.
Specifically, they object to the requirement that physicians who do not want to participate in the law based on their personal beliefs still must refer their patients to health care providers who will advise them of their end-of-life care options, including medical aid in dying.
As a board certified physician in Family Medicine as well as Hospice and Palliative Medicine, I believe that the claims of the lawsuit are flawed and hope that the law is allowed to remain in effect. Palliative care is a specialized type of medicine for patients with serious and life limiting illness. The goal is to improve quality of life by addressing suffering in all its diverse forms. With the best possible palliative and hospice care, most patients will not find the need to shorten the dying process.
My career includes years of experience in palliative care and hospice. I have also been intimately involved with the creation and implementation of Act 39. The longer I do this work, the more humbling it becomes. Having a terminal illness is a deeply personal experience. Suffering is a deeply personal experience. I am a strong advocate for patients talking about and being as prepared as possible for the end of life. I also know that one cannot be fully prepared for unexpected circumstances that often arise as one nears death. As a palliative care physician what I want most for my patients is to have access to the best possible medical care that honors individual patient experience; an approach that maximizes quality of life, fully addresses suffering, and hence decreases the need for Act 39. I believe law as written helps accomplish this goal.
I believe the law is working as intended. It meets the needs of patients who wish to and qualify for participation, while also protecting the rights of both patients and physicians who do not want to participate.
Ann Jackson, the Oregon Hospice Association CEO before and after the implementation of the Oregon Death with Dignity Act in 1998 (the model for the Vermont law), wrote in an oped published in the Sacramento Bee last December:
“I voted against the referendum because I believed it was unnecessary if terminally ill Oregonians had access to high-quality hospice and palliative care. However, I came to realize that it was arrogant of me to believe that hospice and palliative care professionals could meet all the needs of the dying. Oregon is consistently rated among the best states for providing hospice and palliative care. Yet, even with the best care, some patients still suffer intolerably and want the option to take prescription medication to die…peacefully and quickly in their sleep.”
The early Vermont experience appears to mirror the extensive experience in Oregon where there are many initial inquiries, a smaller number of cases where the formal request to participate in medical aid in dying is started, and an even smaller number of cases where a patient completes the whole process.
I believe the law is working as intended. It meets the needs of patients who wish to and qualify for participation, while also protecting the rights of both patients and physicians who do not want to participate. Physicians who are unwilling (for whatever reason) to provide their patients with access to information about a legal option simply need to refer to another physician who is willing to do so. We must not prevent patients facing terminal illness from having access to information that allows them to make a fully informed decision at the end of their lives.
