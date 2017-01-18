Burlington Subaru’s Annual Share the Love Event Benefits Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf

News Release — Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf

Jan. 17, 2017

Media Contact:

Anna McMahon, CEFS Community Engagement Manager

802-658-7939 ext. 32

[email protected]

Steve Kelson, Burlington Subaru General Manager

802-448-3856

[email protected]

Burlington Subaru raised $38,375 for the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf (CEFS) during Subaru of America’s annual Share the Love event which ran from Nov. 17th, 2016 to Jan. 3rd, 2017. During this event, Subaru dealerships across the country donated $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased to the customer’s choice of five charities; ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals On Wheels Association of America, National Park Foundation, or the local nonprofit chosen by each dealership. CEFS was chosen by Burlington Subaru for the fourth year in a row.

“We set our sights high with our donation goal this year,” said Burlington Subaru General Manager Steve Kelson. “We didn’t quite make it to our goal, but we’ve been able to donate a total of $164,739 over the last four years, which is a number we’re both extremely proud of and grateful for.”

CEFS serves around 11,000 through their various programs, including the food pantry and Good Food Truck. Money raised by Burlington Subaru goes to support CEFS programs, which provide meals, groceries, and job training support for low income residents in Chittenden County.

“We are so grateful to Burlington Subaru for sharing the love for hungry Vermonters,” said CEFS Director Rob Meehan. “The funds raised by Burlington Subaru will go to feed seniors who are homebound, working families with children, people with disabilities and people who are homeless. Our goal is to see that everyone in our community has access to food and Burlington Subaru is making our dream a reality.”

About the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf

Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf works to alleviate hunger by feeding people and cultivating opportunities. As the largest direct service emergency food provider in Vermont, the Food Shelf serves roughly 11,000 people each year. Visit www.feedingchittenden.org for more information.

For more information regarding the Share the Love Event or Burlington Subaru’s sponsorship, please contact Steve Kelson at (802) 448-3856.