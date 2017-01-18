Burlington Subaru’s Annual Share the Love Event Benefits Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf

News Release — Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf
Jan. 17, 2017
Media Contact:
Anna McMahon, CEFS Community Engagement Manager
802-658-7939 ext. 32
[email protected]
Steve Kelson, Burlington Subaru General Manager
802-448-3856
[email protected]
Burlington Subaru raised $38,375 for the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf (CEFS) during Subaru of America’s annual Share the Love event which ran from Nov. 17th, 2016 to Jan. 3rd, 2017. During this event, Subaru dealerships across the country donated $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased to the customer’s choice of five charities; ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals On Wheels Association of America, National Park Foundation, or the local nonprofit chosen by each dealership. CEFS was chosen by Burlington Subaru for the fourth year in a row.
“We set our sights high with our donation goal this year,” said Burlington Subaru General Manager Steve Kelson. “We didn’t quite make it to our goal, but we’ve been able to donate a total of $164,739 over the last four years, which is a number we’re both extremely proud of and grateful for.”
CEFS serves around 11,000 through their various programs, including the food pantry and Good Food Truck. Money raised by Burlington Subaru goes to support CEFS programs, which provide meals, groceries, and job training support for low income residents in Chittenden County.
“We are so grateful to Burlington Subaru for sharing the love for hungry Vermonters,” said CEFS Director Rob Meehan. “The funds raised by Burlington Subaru will go to feed seniors who are homebound, working families with children, people with disabilities and people who are homeless. Our goal is to see that everyone in our community has access to food and Burlington Subaru is making our dream a reality.”
About the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf
Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf works to alleviate hunger by feeding people and cultivating opportunities. As the largest direct service emergency food provider in Vermont, the Food Shelf serves roughly 11,000 people each year. Visit www.feedingchittenden.org for more information.
For more information regarding the Share the Love Event or Burlington Subaru’s sponsorship, please contact Steve Kelson at (802) 448-3856.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
