Burlington Progressive Party Endorses Knodell, Winkleman, Simpson

News Release — Vermont Progressive Party
Jan. 17, 2017
Contact:
Josh Wronski
Executive Director, Vermont Progressive Party
Phone: 518-810-6978
Email: [email protected]
Burlington, VT – The Burlington Progressive Party finalized endorsements for City Council and other local offices on Sunday. The Party unanimously endorsed Jane Knodell for Central District, Charles Winkleman for East District, and Charles Simpson for South District. All three candidates were recommended by party members at district caucuses in December and January.
Councilor Knodell is a longtime Progressive and current Chair of the City Council. She first served on Council from 1993 – 1997 and served again from 1999 – 2009. She was elected Ward Two Councilor in 2013 and Central District Councilor in 2015. Her platform includes increasing funding for affordable housing, creating living wage jobs, and fostering walkable, livable communities in the Old North End and Downtown.
Charles Winkleman is an early childhood educator, outgoing Chair of the Burlington Progressive Party, and co-founder of Fight for 15 – Burlington. He is running for the East District seat being vacated by Progressive Councilor Selene Colburn who was elected to the Vermont State House of Representatives. Winkleman is running to strengthen communities through affordable childcare and paid family and medical leave. He plans to promote affordability by encouraging UVM and Champlain College to step up and help alleviate the housing shortage in Burlington.
Charles Simpson is a retired SUNY Plattsburgh Professor and neighborhood activist. He is an active member of his Neighborhood Planning Assembly and is running to increase citizen voices on issues of open space and housing in Burlington.
Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, Progressive Party Chair, says that “this year’s Progressive-endorsed candidates represent a diverse set of perspectives that all value strong neighborhoods and representing working class residents. They will continue to advance progressive initiatives in Burlington. The fact that we are running three candidates for the four districts up for election shows the impressive growth of the Nation’s most successful third party at a time when Democrats are losing ground.”
Progressives also endorsed two candidates for Ward Clerk and two candidates for Inspector of Elections on Sunday.
