Vermont Tech Announces Job & Education Placement Results for the Class of 2016

News Release — Vermont Technical College

January 17, 2017

Contact:

Amanda Chaulk

Vermont Tech

802-879-2373

[email protected]

Vermont Tech Class of 2016 reports 100% placement rate

Randolph, Vt. — Across the country, students, and families are increasingly focused on the job opportunities available to students after graduation. Based on its most recent Job Outcome Survey, Vermont Tech’s students achieve at a uniquely high level. Vermont Tech recently conducted its 6-Month Job Outcome survey for the class of 2016. Out of the total 575 graduates, 477 students responded to the survey, giving an 83% response rate. The results of the survey reported that the overall placement rate in advanced education or employment of Vermont Tech’s Class of 2016 is 100%. The percentage of graduates employed within their field is 96% as well.

“We continue to be very proud of our students and our strong placement rate,” said Patricia Moulton, interim president of Vermont Tech. “There is no doubt about the quality and relevance of a Vermont Tech degree. There are great jobs in Vermont and New England if you are willing to pursue a technical college degree. Our applied, hands-on approach to education makes our students highly attractive to employers.”

The rigorous lab-intensive education Vermont Tech offers extensive opportunities for students to apply their skills and gain practical knowledge both on and off-campus. As a result, companies like Vertek, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Keurig Green Mountain, MyWebGrocer, GW Plastics, Global Foundries, Logic Supply, and AllEarth Renewables are hiring graduates from Vermont Tech. Vermont Tech is deeply invested in the success of their students, both academically and professionally.

AllEarth Renewables CEO David Blittersdorf hires Vermont Tech graduates for his Williston-based renewable energy company and says, “We need a tremendous number of people to fulfill the jobs of growing this business. We are looking to Vermont Tech to provide those talented people the training they need to thrive in the workplaces of the 21st Century.” Mr. Blittersdorf also relies on the technical education provided at the college. “As a mechanical engineer, I believe hands-on experience is vital to being successful in innovating and producing new products.” he adds.

An infographic of the college’s placement rates by major is available on the website at http://www.vtc.edu/success-rate-2016.