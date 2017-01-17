SunCommon Expands with New York State Partnership

News Release — SunCommon
January 17, 2017
Contact:
Emily McManamy, SunCommon | 882.8653 | [email protected]
Thousands going solar across region thanks to joint effort
WATERBURY, VT — SunCommon of Waterbury, Vermont and Sustainable Energy Development (SED) of Ontario, New York announce a new partnership, bringing SunCommon’s brand residential solar expertise and innovative Community Solar program to Western NY markets.
“SunCommon’s Vermont and New York teams share a fundamental belief: that everyone has the right to a healthy environment and brighter future – and that clean energy is where it starts.” said James Moore, SunCommon Vermont co-founder. “Combining the expertise of the newly-branded New York team in the commercial and utility space with the Vermont team’s expertise in the residential and Community Solar markets will allow both to expand the ways we can help our communities.”
SunCommon, founded in 2012, is Vermont’s largest solar company focused on residential, small business and Community Solar. SED serves the greater Rochester, N.Y. area with 15 years of experience in commercial-scale renewable energy development.
Moving forward, both companies will fly under the SunCommon banner as they work together to help thousands in Western New York go solar . With SunCommon’s expanded reach, 800 New York households and businesses will shift to clean energy by going solar with SunCommon’s Rochester-area arrays this year.
“I really like what I do – we have created a business that combats climate change and delivers real economic value to our customers,” said SunCommon NY CEO Kevin Schulte. “Together, mission-driven businesses can do more to create positive change through market-based solutions.”
The partnership is focused on expanding solar in Western New York, while using this alliance of business innovators as a force for good. As certified B Corps, SunCommon Vermont and New York are committed to the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit.
“We innovated our Community Solar program in Vermont to provide a solution for everyone – whether at your home or through shared community arrays. As Vermont closed the door to the program, New York opened theirs – so here we come” said Duane Peterson, SunCommon Vermont co-founder.
The partnership has already driven new hiring in Vermont and New York with more anticipated in the coming months. “These are good jobs with solid pay and benefits. This is great that clean energy is growing and accessible across our region,” Peterson added.
