The Rutland Heart Center Presents Heart Fair and Showcase

January 16, 2017

The Rutland Heart Center presents

Affair of the Heart: A Heart Fair and Showcase

Thursday, February 16, 3 – 7pm at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center

Rutland, Vermont – Cardiology experts from the Rutland Heart Center present an afternoon/early evening heart fair on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Affair of the Heart brings together Rutland Heart Center cardiology experts as well as other services from Rutland Regional relating to overall heart health and wellbeing. All of the exhibitors and speakers will be conveniently located at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional.

This event is free and open to the public and is produced by Rutland Regional’s Community Education Coordinator, Elizabeth Dulli, RN.

“I’m very excited to offer this public event in recognition of American Heart Month,” said Dulli. “We have an outstanding group of professionals and resources here at Rutland Regional, and this is a wonderful opportunity to let our community know what is available to them for heart health.”

Visitors have the opportunity to learn about the services that benefit patients with heart issues, including insight in diagnostic tests and procedures. Attendees will be encouraged to talk with the professionals present about the latest treatments for heart health and gain information on way to support heart health.

Exhibit presenters include Cardiac Rehabilitation, Anticoagulation Clinic, Echocardiography, Stress Testing, Transitional Care Coordination, and Dietary and Nutrition. Rutland Heart Center nurses will also be on hand to take blood pressures.

Educational talks will take place in the adjacent classroom and are as follows:

3:30-4:15pm: “Life’s Simple 7: The New American Heart Association Definition related to Ideal Cardiovascular Health and Quality of Life.” Presented by Laura Cohen, ACNP, ANP-BC, DNP

4:45-5:30pm: “Hypertension: The evolving Landscape of What We Know and What We Don’t Know.” Presented by Adam Coleman, MD

6-6:45pm: A lively and relaxed question and answer session about Heart Health. Presented by one of our cardiology experts.

Registration is requested but not required for this free event. For more information or to register, visit www.RRMC.org or call 802.772.2400. Come at any time during the fair hours and enjoy refreshments prepared by Jill and Julie Catering.