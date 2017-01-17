Report: DPS advocacy worth hundreds of millions to Vermont - VTDigger

The Department of Public Service says it has saved Vermonters more than $40 million in recent years and brought hundreds of millions more into the state.

The department secured millions in benefits for residents through negotiations with companies doing business in the state, according to a report the department published in late December.

The 718-page report is the first of what will be annual reviews for the department under a mandate the Legislature issued last year as part of Act 130.

Chris Recchia, who was public service commissioner until the departure of Gov. Peter Shumlin’s administration this month, said the report gives the public an important peek into the workings of a department meant to serve it.

“I was extremely pleased to see our work … directly saved ratepayers over $44 million over the last three years, and if the (Public Service Board) follows our recommendation it’ll be more than $56 million,” Recchia said. He said he was also pleased that the Vermont attorney general’s office found the department’s work “is independent … and is in the best interest of Vermonters.”

State law established the Department of Public Service as an agency meant to represent the public in proceedings before the Public Service Board, and to advance the public’s interest in energy and other matters, with particular regard for low-income Vermonters and those who typically lack a strong voice in state functions.

But some have accused the department, particularly under Shumlin, of being too cozy with utilities.

As part of the report, the Legislature called on the attorney general’s office to monitor DPS activity as officials negotiated a new rate arrangement with Green Mountain Power.

“The Department of Public Service served as an effective advocate on behalf of ratepayers in the GMP rate case,” wrote William Griffin, chief assistant attorney general, in remarks accompanying the office’s portion of the report.

Contractors the AG’s office hired to evaluate the department’s performance in the case found “no evidence” that a close working relationship between DPS and Green Mountain Power had compromised staffers’ ability to serve the public.

The bulk of savings the department was credited with since 2012 come from about $56 million that officials said they cut from what Vermont Gas Systems and Green Mountain Power sought to include in their rates.

That amount remains uncertain, however, because at least $12 million of it is pending approval in a case now before the Public Service Board. That case concerns Vermont Gas Systems’ filing for the current rate year. A decision isn’t expected before March.

Even if the department can’t secure that $12 million in savings, its report states, it has already obtained $44 million in savings between those two utilities since 2012.

In performing its duties, the department must seek “reliable, least-cost utility service,” but that doesn’t place low rates for dependable service before all other considerations, the report says. Instead it requires the department “to consider not only monetary but also economic and environmental costs and safety,” and to do so on a life cycle basis.

“This will not result in the lowest rates today,” the report says.

But the department has accrued hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits to Vermonters, even beyond what it has negotiated off utility bills, according to its report. Lawmakers directed the department to describe in its report several significant cases over the past year and to defend the department’s participation.

In one case, the report says, involving the TDI New England high-voltage power line to be sunk beneath Lake Champlain, the department negotiated more than $200 million more for Vermonters over the project’s lifespan than the developers initially offered.

Current Public Service Commissioner June Tierney said the report should prove helpful for Vermonters.

“We hope Vermonters who read the report will find it to be informative and interesting, and that they come away with a very good understanding of how utility regulation works in our state,” Tierney said in an email.