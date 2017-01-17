Pink Powder Day returns to Bolton Valley

News Release — Susan G. Komen New England
January 12, 2017
Contat:
Linda Maness
Development Coordinator Special Events
Susan G. Komen New England
1009 Depot St., PO Box 2496
Manchester Center, Vermont 05255
Office PH 802 362 2733
Cell PH 802 779-4486
Bolton Valley, located in Bolton, Vermont, is proud to be holding its 2nd Pink Powder Day on Friday, February 3rd for the benefit of Susan G. Komen New England.
Just 21 miles south of Burlington and celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Bolton Valley is offering an Advance Purchase ticket at $29 (regularly $59) good on Feb. 3rd, 10 AM-10 PM. That’s 12 hours of skiing, riding or Nordic trail blazing, including night hours! Ticket purchases need to be made online, with advance purchase deadline of Fri., January 27. To take advantage of Bolton Valley’s Pink Powder Day offer, please visit the events section of www.boltonvalley.com .
Josh Arneson of Bolton Valley said that the winter resort will be donating $15 of each advance ticket purchased to Susan G. Komen New England, thus supporting local Vermont and New Hampshire service organizations assisting underinsured and uninsured women, men and their families who are facing a breast cancer diagnosis, as well as funding national breast cancer research.
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, with over 100 affiliates dedicated to the “Bold Goal” (announced Fall 2016) of reducing U.S. breast cancer deaths by 50% in the next decade.
For more information on upcoming Komen events in Vermont and New Hampshire, and to learn of other local efforts to find a cure for breast cancer, visit KomenVTNH.org . For more information about Susan G. Komen, breast health or breast cancer, visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.