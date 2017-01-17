Pink Powder Day returns to Bolton Valley

News Release — Susan G. Komen New England

January 12, 2017

Bolton Valley, located in Bolton, Vermont, is proud to be holding its 2nd Pink Powder Day on Friday, February 3rd for the benefit of Susan G. Komen New England.

Just 21 miles south of Burlington and celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Bolton Valley is offering an Advance Purchase ticket at $29 (regularly $59) good on Feb. 3rd, 10 AM-10 PM. That’s 12 hours of skiing, riding or Nordic trail blazing, including night hours! Ticket purchases need to be made online, with advance purchase deadline of Fri., January 27. To take advantage of Bolton Valley’s Pink Powder Day offer, please visit the events section of www.boltonvalley.com .

Josh Arneson of Bolton Valley said that the winter resort will be donating $15 of each advance ticket purchased to Susan G. Komen New England, thus supporting local Vermont and New Hampshire service organizations assisting underinsured and uninsured women, men and their families who are facing a breast cancer diagnosis, as well as funding national breast cancer research.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, with over 100 affiliates dedicated to the “Bold Goal” (announced Fall 2016) of reducing U.S. breast cancer deaths by 50% in the next decade.

For more information on upcoming Komen events in Vermont and New Hampshire, and to learn of other local efforts to find a cure for breast cancer, visit KomenVTNH.org . For more information about Susan G. Komen, breast health or breast cancer, visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.