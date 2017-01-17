Nature Conservancy Releases Water Quality Blueprint for Lake Champlain Basin

News Release — The Nature Conservancy

Jan. 16, 2017

Contact:

Eve Frankel, The Nature Conservancy, [email protected] ; 802 595 5000

Nature Based Solutions Identified for Clean Water in Lake Champlain

Montpelier, January 16,2017—The Nature Conservancy in Vermont is proud to announce the launch of its Water Quality Blueprint tool for clean water in Lake Champlain. The sixteen-month project, funded by Keurig Green Mountain, compiled nearly one hundred data sets to create a unique analysis that identifies good places to invest in nature for clean water progress in Lake Champlain.

The Water Quality Blueprint prioritizes restoration and protection of wetlands, floodplain forests, and river corridors. Restoring these natural landscapes filter out pollution from agricultural and stormwater runoff and helps to minimize the impacts from erosion at a fraction of the cost of grey infrastructure such as wastewater treatment plants. This dynamic, web-based map will allow municipalities, watershed managers, conservation practitioners, property owners and state agencies focus on natural infrastructure investments that provide the most benefit to water quality in the Lake Champlain Basin.

“The Water Quality Blueprint is practical, accessible science that helps us use investments in nature to address our 21st century environmental problems. Whether it is our wetlands that capture run-off and clean our water, our floodplain forests that buffer us from ravaging floods, or our intact forests that store carbon and mitigate climate change, nature based solutions offer innovative and cost effective solutions with multiple benefits.” stated Heather Furman, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Vermont.

Strengthening natural infrastructure to combat Vermont’s water quality issues, is a win-win. Investments in priority areas as identified in the Water Quality Blueprint web map, will also improve and protect wildlife and fish habitat, improve flood and climate resiliency, and increase recreational opportunities.

The Nature Conservancy is a science based organization that makes its research and data available to the public, partner organizations and state agencies to inform best practices and advance solutions for environmental challenges in Vermont and around the world. The Water Quality Blueprint will be embedded into the State of Vermont’s Clean Water Roadmap, expected to made public in March.

“Cleaning up Lake Champlain is a big task, and this partnership with Keurig Green Mountain and The Nature Conservancy is an essential piece in the recovery of Lake Champlain,” explains Kari Dolan, administrator for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Initiative Program. “The Blueprint will help us most cost-effectively identify, restore and use our natural assets such as critical floodplains, river corridors and wetlands, in the Lake Champlain Basin. Nature based solutions are a win-win in that they also improve our communities’ resilience to future flooding and support fish and wildlife habitat.”

An advisory committee consisting of staff from the Gund Institute for Ecological Economics, Keurig Green Mountain, LimnoTech, Lintilhac Foundation, Milone and MacBroom, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and Vermont Land Trust, provided critical guidance and review during the Water Quality Blueprint’s development. More information on the Water Quality Blueprint and links to the map, as well as an infographic, can be found at nature.org/vtcleanwater.