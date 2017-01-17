Montpelier Winter Parking Ban Announced; Cars Parked on City Streets May be Ticketed and Towed

News Release — City of Montpelier

Jan. 17, 2017

Contact:

Eric Chase

[email protected]

Based on current weather predictions the City of Montpelier will be enforcing a Winter Parking Ban starting at 1:00 am on Wednesday January 18, 2016. During this ban parking is prohibited on City streets between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am. Cars parked on City streets may be ticketed and towed. A map of locations where parking is permitted is available on the City’s website: http://www.montpelier-vt.org/. This Winter Parking Ban will be in effect until otherwise noticed.