 

Montpelier Winter Parking Ban Announced; Cars Parked on City Streets May be Ticketed and Towed

Jan. 17, 2017, 3:51 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — City of Montpelier
Jan. 17, 2017

Contact:
Eric Chase
[email protected]

Based on current weather predictions the City of Montpelier will be enforcing a Winter Parking Ban starting at 1:00 am on Wednesday January 18, 2016. During this ban parking is prohibited on City streets between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am. Cars parked on City streets may be ticketed and towed. A map of locations where parking is permitted is available on the City’s website: http://www.montpelier-vt.org/. This Winter Parking Ban will be in effect until otherwise noticed.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Montpelier Winter Parking Ban Announced; Cars Parked on City Streets ..."