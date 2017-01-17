List of Local Vendors Growing for St. Albans’ In Good Taste

News Release — Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce

January 17, 2017

Contact:

Lisamarie Charlesworth, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce

(802) 524-2444 or [email protected]

In Good Taste Brightens January

List of Local Vendors Growing

St. Albans, VT – The fourth, annual In Good Taste, returns to St. Albans City Hall in the heart of downtown St. Albans on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Registration is now open at www.ingoodtastevt.com

This popular event shines a spotlight on local growers, producers and food artisans, giving the public a chance sample inventive cuisine and beverages, and engage with vendors.

Guests receive a free, reusable shopping bag to use for shopping that evening. Ample parking is also available in the new downtown parking garage.

Live music will be provided by Georgia singer/songwriter Carol Ann Jones, accompanied by South Hero guitarist Jon Sochin.

The duo’s work ranges from folk and traditional tunes to swing and rockabilly. A perfect pairing with fine food and drink!

Two tasting sessions: 4:00 – 6:00 pm OR 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Attendees will be required to purchase admission to either time frame or both, if they wish to attend both tastings. Anyone 16 years or older must pay an admission. Tasting Tickets require purchase. Proof of ID is required for alcohol samples.

Advance, Online Admission sales: 20 tasting tickets are $12 per person, while supplies last.

Admissions at the Door: 20 tasting tickets are $18 at the door, while supplies last.

Reservations available at www.ingoodtastevt.com

Due to the capacity limits at City Hall, we do not guarantee that spaces will be available at the door. Please purchase your admission in advance to secure a spot!

Visit the In Good Taste Facebook page for updates and announcements. https://www.facebook.com/InGoodTasteVT/

Sponsors: NMC, Peoples Trust Company, St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, VT Federal Credit Union, Yankee Farm Credit

Presented by: Northwest Vermont Healthy Roots Collaborative, City of St. Albans, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation; Northwest Regional Planning Commission; Franklin-Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board; Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce