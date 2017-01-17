Gov. Scott Appoints Policy Directors, Extended Cabinet Members

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

January 6, 2017

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Scott today announced more appointments to his extended cabinet and key policy directors within his Administration.

“I’m pleased to add each of these talented individuals to my growing team,” said Governor Scott. “My entire cabinet, extended cabinet and senior leadership team is already hard at work for Vermonters, and each of these appointees will be a great addition to our team.”

Michael Snyder has been reappointed Commissioner of Forest, Parks & Recreation. Snyder has served as Commissioner of the Department since January 2011. Prior to that he served for 14 years as Chittenden County Forester, providing land stewardship assistance to private landowners and municipalities. For 12 years, he taught two courses in Forestry at the University of Vermont and he continues to write the Woods Whys column for Northern Woodlands Magazine. Snyder lives with his family in Stowe and owns and manages a 91-acre forest in Essex County, Vt. He received both his Bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees in forestry from the University of Vermont.

Governor Scott has named Jolinda LaClair as Director of Drug Abuse Prevention. Prior to joining Governor Scott’s team, LaClair was the Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Food & Markets, State Director for Vermont and New Hampshire under the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development program, and Senator Jim Jeffords’ state director. LaClair has extensive experience strengthening communities. As Director of Drug Abuse Prevention, LaClair will oversee the Governor’s Opiate Coordination Council and work with communities across Vermont to implement drug prevention strategies.

Mary Kate M. Mohlman, PhD, MS, has been named the Director of Health Reform. For the last two years, Mohlman has served as the Health Services Researcher for the Vermont Blueprint for Health. Before joining the Blueprint, Mary Kate worked at the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mohlmon holds a Ph.D. in Global Infectious Disease and a M.S. in Biomedical Science Policy and Advocacy from Georgetown University, and a B.A. in Philosophy and Political Science from Boston College. Mary Kate grew up in Calais, Vt.

Sam Lincoln of Randolph Center has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Forests Parks & Recreation. Prior to serving in the Governor’s Administration, Lincoln owned Lincoln AgriSource LLC, a timber harvesting company. Lincoln is a graduate of Vermont Technical College with a degree in AgriBusiness Management.

Darwin Thompson has been named Commissioner of Information and Innovation. Thompson has worked in state government for ten years, and has been the Deputy Commissioner of the Department for the past 5 years. Thompson is a retired U.S. Air Force Officer. Thompson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology from Southern Illinois University.

December 20, 2016

Gov.-Elect Scott Reappoints Michael Pieciak as commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation

Deputy commissioners for each division of the department will also be reappointed

MONTPELIER, VT – Governor-elect Phil Scott today announced he would reappoint Michael Pieciak as commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation. The department will also retain the deputy commissioners for each of its four divisions, which include Cynthia Stuart for Banking, Kaj Samsom for Insurance, William Carrigan for Securities, and David Provost for Captive Insurance.

Commissioner Pieciak was first appointed to this role in July 2016, serving as the chief regulator of the state’s financial services sector. Prior to that appointment, he served as the deputy commissioner of the department’s Securities Division, where he led the investigation into the Jay Peak EB-5 projects. In 2014, the department modernized the state’s securities laws to allow Vermont businesses to raise capital through equity crowdfunding, making Vermont a leader in the local investing movement.

“Michael has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting Vermonters’ financial security – especially throughout the EB-5 investigation – while also thinking outside the box to help foster entrepreneurship by modernizing systems to help Vermont meet the demands of a new marketplace,” said Governor-elect Scott. “I’m looking for leaders in every agency and department to step up and think differently about how we can better serve Vermonters and grow our economy. Michael and his deputy commissioners have each shown that it is possible to be innovative and modernize, while also safeguarding the security of Vermonters and Vermont businesses.”

Commissioner Pieciak is an observer member of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies, treasurer and board member of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and member of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). He previously practiced law in Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP’s New York office, and at Burlington’s Downs Rachlin Martin.

About Cynthia Stuart, Banking

Deputy Commissioner Stuart was appointed in January 2015 and has worked in banking for nearly two decades. She oversees the division that regulates and examines financial services entities, including banks, credit unions, lenders, mortgage brokers, sales finance companies, debt adjusters and money servicers.

About Kaj Samsom, Insurance

Deputy Commissioner Samsom was appointed in 2014, and has served in the department since 2006. The Insurance Division is tasked with maintaining affordability and availability of insurance for Vermonters, ensuring reasonable competition among insurers and protecting consumers against unfair and unlawful business practices.

About William Carrigan, Securities

Deputy Commissioner Carrigan was appointed in July 2016 and has worked in the department since 2007. Carrigan is a Certified Fraud Examiner and was a member of the team that investigated the Jay Peak EB-5 matter. He oversees the division’s efforts to protect the Vermont investing public from fraud, and promote development of Vermont’s capital markets.

About David Provost, Captive Insurance

Deputy Commissioner Provost was appointed in June 2008 and has been with the division since 2001. He leads the division in its mission to maintain and enforce a regulatory system that attracts quality captive insurance business to Vermont and advances the growth of this sector.