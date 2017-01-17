Craven picks up DC beat for VTDigger

Jasper Craven, VTDigger’s political reporter, is now reporting from Washington, D.C.

Craven, who covered the 2016 Vermont elections and the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders, will keep tabs on the state’s congressional delegation.

The state’s two senators and lone congressman in the House play key roles in Congress.

The Senate Democrats tapped Sanders, an independent, as outreach chair — a new position in the party leadership that gives the Vermont senator carte blanche to launch a campaign against Republican policies he believes will hurt the middle class. Sanders is also the Democrat’s new ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., sits on the House Oversight Committee and is lead sponsor of a resolution calling on President Donald J. Trump to divest his business holdings or risk violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

Budget issues will be front and center for Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who left the Senate Judiciary Committee to lead the Democrats on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. Leahy has said he wants to protect federal funding for Vermont.

In addition, Craven will be reporting on policy changes made by President Trump and the Republican Congress that could have an impact on Vermont’s economy, immigration laws and Lake Champlain cleanup. Trump has said he will cut the Medicaid program, crack down on workers who are in the country illegally and reduce funding for the EPA.

The state of Vermont’s budget is heavily reliant on federal funding and many Vermonters now have health care insurance through an expansion of the Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act.

Craven will keep readers up to date on these issues and more as Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act, reviews Cabinet nominees, adopts new environmental policies and makes expected changes to the federal tax code.